Broncos OL Kage Casey signs rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The second of the Broncos' fourth-round draft picks has inked his rookie deal.
Offensive lineman Kage Casey signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Casey, the 111th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is the sixth Broncos draft pick to sign his rookie deal.
A Boise State product, Casey led the Broncos in total snaps over each of the last two years, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in each season. In 2023, Casey was a freshman All-American and second-team all-conference selection.
"He's got flex," Head Coach Sean Payton said following rookie minicamp. "… He's one of those guys who we felt could do a lot and even go inside and play center. I think we are working him in at guard and tackle."
Running back Jonah Coleman, tight end Justin Joly, safety Miles Scott, tight end Dallen Bentley and inside linebacker Red Murdock previously signed their rookie contracts.