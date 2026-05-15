Broncos name Dan Lolli as general manager of Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER — The Denver Broncos named Dan Lolli as general manager of Empower Field at Mile High, President Damani Leech announced Friday.

Lolli joins the Broncos with 18 years of experience in Major League Soccer, overseeing stadium operations for three different MLS clubs and most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer for Sporting Kansas City from 2022-26. As a member of the Broncos' senior leadership team reporting to Leech, he will lead day-to-day operations of Empower Field at Mile High, including guest services, security, maintenance, parking and traffic, event management and construction projects.

During his four years as COO for Sporting KC, Lolli helped guide the team's multimillion-dollar renovations of the UMB Field Club, fan activation plaza and concert stage at Sporting Park. He also played a key role in Kansas City's preparations to host FIFA World Cup 2026, assuming a leadership role for the city's World Cup efforts that secured four national team base camps in the region.

Lolli previously spent 2016-20 with Sporting KC as Vice President of Operations during which time the team opened a pair of state-of-the-art facilities in Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Compass Minerals National Performance Center.

In 2020, Lolli joined FC Cincinnati in its transition to the new TQL Stadium, which opened in May 2021. As the stadium's general manager, Lolli played an instrumental leadership role in the design, construction and opening of the $250-million facility that was later named Best Venue of 2022 by World Football Summit.

Lolli began his professional career in MLS with the Columbus Crew, where he managed the first soccer-specific stadium in the country, organized concert and ancillary events, and oversaw security.