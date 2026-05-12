Broncos nominated for 8 Hashtag Sports Awards

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are nominated for eight 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards, recognizing excellence in engagement that inspires new and creative fan experiences.

The team also earned eight nominations a year ago, with the team's throwback jersey reveal video winning Best Advertisement: 61 Seconds and Over.

Fans can vote for Denver in the below categories. Voting is open until Monday, May 25, with winners set to be announced on June 2, in New York City.

Best Youth Sports Partnership

Broncos' nomination: ALL IN. ALL COVERED. Statewide Helmet Initiative

The program was intentionally designed to engage the modern sports fan through transparency, storytelling and access to the impact behind the initiative. Distributing state-of-the-art helmets to every high school tackle football program in Colorado represented an unprecedented commitment, and one few believed was possible. Guided by the vision of the Denver Broncos Foundation and executed in partnership with Riddell and the Colorado High School Activities Association, the initiative prioritized educating and inspiring the community about this transformative effort.

Vote here.

Best Integrated Campaign

Broncos' nomination: 2026 Broncos Playoffs – Climb Higher

We developed a fresh postseason creative look anchored by the rallying cry Climb Higher; a message meant to inspire players on the field, fans in the stands and Broncos Country far and wide. Every element leaned into upward movement: elevated compositions, rising textures, amplified gradients, and player photography that felt intense, raw, and focused. The campaign was crafted to visually mirror the psychological climb of postseason football.

Vote here.

Best Graphic Art or Design

Broncos' nomination: Throwback Campaign

To celebrate our 1977‑inspired uniforms, we developed a fully integrated throwback creative campaign that blended vintage aesthetics with a modern edge. The goal was to create a visual experience that broke through fans' daily content clutter and delivered a nostalgic yet fresh in‑game and social moment.

Best Photography

Broncos' nomination: Super Bowl 50 10-year reunion portraits

The Broncos celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Super Bowl 50 by hosting an Alumni Weekend reunion at Empower Field at Mile High for players, coaches and staff. To commemorate the weekend, the Broncos' photographers set up a portrait station for custom images for attendees with the Super Bowl 50 trophy. The portrait look was inspired by the Super Bowl's golden anniversary and the gold confetti that fell when the Broncos won.

Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics

Broncos' nomination: Empower Field at Mile High Code of Conduct

To transform routine stadium rules into something fans would actually pay attention to, we re‑imagined the traditional Code of Conduct video as an animated, character‑driven experience. Using a playful cartoon world and two original characters, Spike and Helmut McFacemask, we delivered essential gameday guidelines with humor, personality, and zero lecturing.

Best Event Experience

Broncos' nomination: Let's Glow Back Halftime Light Show

Let's Glow Back is a light show that was the featured entertainment during halftime of a Broncos' home game. We set out to create a unique, FOMO-generating experience for our fans using the talents and expertise of our in-house entertainment teams and local vendors to bring the show to life. Tasked with elevating successful 2023 and 2024 light shows, we shifted the focus to a more concert-style halftime where fans could sing along and feel as though they were part of the performance.

Best Website or Mobile Experience

Broncos' nomination: Limited Drops

Our Limited Drops campaign aimed to transform the Broncos app from a basic utility into an interactive fan engagement platform that drives downloads, repeat usage and deeper fan connection through exclusive, app-only experiences. This was executed through time-sensitive, chat-based events where fans could win prizes and communicate with other fans in real-time.

Best Advertisement: 60 Sec and Under

Broncos' nomination: 2025 Denver Broncos Team Intro