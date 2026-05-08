Broncos sign General Manager George Paton to new five-year contract through 2030 season

Paton has been at the forefront of some of the NFL's most successful drafts since 2021 with the Broncos selecting the fourth-most Pro Bowlers (4) and second-most first-team All-Pros (3) in the league during that span.

Surtain, who was Paton's first draft choice as the Broncos' general manager in 2021 (No. 9 overall), has developed into a three-time All-Pro (1st team – 2022, '24; 2nd team – 2025) who in 2024 became just the second player in Broncos history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Quarterback Bo Nix, who was selected with the 12th overall pick in 2024, became just the third quarterback in NFL history to win at least 10 games and make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

In addition to leading both pro and college scouting for the Broncos, Paton oversees the football operations departments supporting the personnel and coaching staffs. This includes sports performance, analytics, player development, video, equipment, turf and operations.

Before joining the Broncos, Paton spent 14 seasons (2007-2020) with the Minnesota Vikings that included serving as their Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel for his final six years with the team. Paton earned two formal promotions with the Vikings, receiving titles of Director of Player Personnel (2007-11) and Assistant General Manager (2012-20) before adding the Vice President of Player Personnel role in 2018.