 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign General Manager George Paton to new five-year contract through 2030 season

May 08, 2026 at 11:15 AM
260907_George2
Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2025 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed General Manager George Paton to a new five-year contract through the 2030 season, Owner and CEO Greg Penner announced Friday.

"We are pleased to announce a new five-year contract for George Paton that reflects our confidence in his leadership, vision and the overall direction of our team," Penner said. "As our general manager, George has demonstrated a strong commitment toward building a winning roster while forming a collaborative and supportive partnership with Sean Payton.

"I've enjoyed working with George over the last four seasons and appreciate the alignment we share in positioning the Broncos for sustained success."

Since joining the Broncos as general manager in 2021 after 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Paton has helped reshape Denver's roster with a blend of youth and veteran talent. With Paton partnering with Head Coach Sean Payton beginning in 2023, the Broncos have averaged 11 overall wins per year (33 total) while earning back-to-back playoff appearances from 2024-25.

Only two teams (Buffalo and Philadelphia) have won more games in the NFL over the last two seasons than the Broncos (24), who earned the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 14-3 record this past year en route to hosting the AFC Championship Game. Denver captured its first AFC West title in 10 years in 2025 after snapping its eight-year playoff drought a season earlier with a 10-7 record and AFC Wild Card Playoff Game berth.

MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS, NFL, 2024-25

RankTeamWins
1.Buffalo Bills25
Philadelphia Eagles25
3.Denver Broncos24
Detroit Lions24
Seattle Seahawks24

During Paton's five seasons as general manager, he has aggressively worked to improve the Broncos through all avenues, including via 36 trades, 45 draft selections, 55 unrestricted free agent signings and 13 contract extensions.

Paton has acquired or re-signed nine players who combined for 16 Associated Press All-Pro honors during his time as the Broncos' general manager, tying for the fifth-most selections among NFL teams during that span. Those nine players include four draft choices (wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, guard Quinn Meinerz and cornerback Pat Surtain II), three free-agent signings (safety Devon Key, defensive lineman Zach Allen and safety Talanoa Hufanga) and two contract extensions (safety Justin Simmons and tackle Garett Bolles).

MOST ALL-PRO HONORS, NFL, SINCE 2021

RankTeamHonors
1.Dallas Cowboys23
2.San Francisco 49ers22
3.Baltimore Ravens21
4.Philadelphia Eagles20
5.Denver Broncos16
Detroit Lions16
Kansas City Chiefs16

Paton has been at the forefront of some of the NFL's most successful drafts since 2021 with the Broncos selecting the fourth-most Pro Bowlers (4) and second-most first-team All-Pros (3) in the league during that span.

Surtain, who was Paton's first draft choice as the Broncos' general manager in 2021 (No. 9 overall), has developed into a three-time All-Pro (1st team – 2022, '24; 2nd team – 2025) who in 2024 became just the second player in Broncos history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Quarterback Bo Nix, who was selected with the 12th overall pick in 2024, became just the third quarterback in NFL history to win at least 10 games and make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

In addition to leading both pro and college scouting for the Broncos, Paton oversees the football operations departments supporting the personnel and coaching staffs. This includes sports performance, analytics, player development, video, equipment, turf and operations.

Before joining the Broncos, Paton spent 14 seasons (2007-2020) with the Minnesota Vikings that included serving as their Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel for his final six years with the team. Paton earned two formal promotions with the Vikings, receiving titles of Director of Player Personnel (2007-11) and Assistant General Manager (2012-20) before adding the Vice President of Player Personnel role in 2018.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Paton spent six seasons as Director of Pro Personnel with Miami (2001-06). He began his NFL career with Chicago in 1997 as a scouting assistant, ascending to Pro Scout from 1998-99 and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel from 2000-01.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign 13 college free agents

The Broncos' roster currently sits at the maximum 91 players.

news

Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2026 draft picks

Jersey numbers, as always, are subject to change ahead of the start of the regular season.

news

Broncos' 2026 schedule to be announced May 14

The Broncos' slate for the 2026 season will soon be here.

news

Broncos TE Dallen Bentley signs rookie contract

A two-year starter at Utah, Bentley had a breakthrough season in 2025 when he recorded 48 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns.

news

Broncos LB Red Murdock signs rookie contract

At Buffalo, Murdock set an NCAA record with 17 career forced fumbles, and his seven forced fumbles in 2024 led all FBS players.

news

Broncos TE Justin Joly signs rookie contract

A 2025 first-team All-ACC player, Joly led NC State with 49 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns during his final college season.

news

Broncos S Miles Scott signs rookie contract

Scott was a two-time collegiate captain and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after recording seven pass defenses, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and a sack.

news

'I loved every second of last season': After 8-year career in Denver, Justin Simmons relishes opportunity to watch Broncos' success

"I was almost like a proud big brother watching the team play," Simmons said after announcing his retirement Wednesday.

news

'My heart, my home, my story': All-Pro safety Justin Simmons announces retirement from NFL, reflects on Broncos' tenure

"I'm always going to be a Bronco, and I'm always going to be a Broncos fan," Simmons said. "They took a chance on me, extended me. This is my home."

news

Inside the War Room: A look at the Broncos' 2026 draft class through the eyes of the scouting staff

The call to each draft pick is the culmination of a months-long — and sometimes years-long — process that helps determine the next crop of Broncos. At the heart of that process is the team's scouting staff, which offers detailed insight into each prospect.

news

Broncos 'feel really good' following 2026 NFL Draft, 'helped our team' at key roster spots

"We just kind of took the best players as they came," General Manager George Paton said. "Sometimes need and the best player intersected, and it worked out."

Advertising