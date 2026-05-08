Broncos sign General Manager George Paton to new five-year contract through 2030 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed General Manager George Paton to a new five-year contract through the 2030 season, Owner and CEO Greg Penner announced Friday.
"We are pleased to announce a new five-year contract for George Paton that reflects our confidence in his leadership, vision and the overall direction of our team," Penner said. "As our general manager, George has demonstrated a strong commitment toward building a winning roster while forming a collaborative and supportive partnership with Sean Payton.
"I've enjoyed working with George over the last four seasons and appreciate the alignment we share in positioning the Broncos for sustained success."
Since joining the Broncos as general manager in 2021 after 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Paton has helped reshape Denver's roster with a blend of youth and veteran talent. With Paton partnering with Head Coach Sean Payton beginning in 2023, the Broncos have averaged 11 overall wins per year (33 total) while earning back-to-back playoff appearances from 2024-25.
Only two teams (Buffalo and Philadelphia) have won more games in the NFL over the last two seasons than the Broncos (24), who earned the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 14-3 record this past year en route to hosting the AFC Championship Game. Denver captured its first AFC West title in 10 years in 2025 after snapping its eight-year playoff drought a season earlier with a 10-7 record and AFC Wild Card Playoff Game berth.
MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS, NFL, 2024-25
|Rank
|Team
|Wins
|1.
|Buffalo Bills
|25
|Philadelphia Eagles
|25
|3.
|Denver Broncos
|24
|Detroit Lions
|24
|Seattle Seahawks
|24
During Paton's five seasons as general manager, he has aggressively worked to improve the Broncos through all avenues, including via 36 trades, 45 draft selections, 55 unrestricted free agent signings and 13 contract extensions.
Paton has acquired or re-signed nine players who combined for 16 Associated Press All-Pro honors during his time as the Broncos' general manager, tying for the fifth-most selections among NFL teams during that span. Those nine players include four draft choices (wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, guard Quinn Meinerz and cornerback Pat Surtain II), three free-agent signings (safety Devon Key, defensive lineman Zach Allen and safety Talanoa Hufanga) and two contract extensions (safety Justin Simmons and tackle Garett Bolles).
MOST ALL-PRO HONORS, NFL, SINCE 2021
|Rank
|Team
|Honors
|1.
|Dallas Cowboys
|23
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers
|22
|3.
|Baltimore Ravens
|21
|4.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|20
|5.
|Denver Broncos
|16
|Detroit Lions
|16
|Kansas City Chiefs
|16
Paton has been at the forefront of some of the NFL's most successful drafts since 2021 with the Broncos selecting the fourth-most Pro Bowlers (4) and second-most first-team All-Pros (3) in the league during that span.
Surtain, who was Paton's first draft choice as the Broncos' general manager in 2021 (No. 9 overall), has developed into a three-time All-Pro (1st team – 2022, '24; 2nd team – 2025) who in 2024 became just the second player in Broncos history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Quarterback Bo Nix, who was selected with the 12th overall pick in 2024, became just the third quarterback in NFL history to win at least 10 games and make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.
In addition to leading both pro and college scouting for the Broncos, Paton oversees the football operations departments supporting the personnel and coaching staffs. This includes sports performance, analytics, player development, video, equipment, turf and operations.
Before joining the Broncos, Paton spent 14 seasons (2007-2020) with the Minnesota Vikings that included serving as their Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel for his final six years with the team. Paton earned two formal promotions with the Vikings, receiving titles of Director of Player Personnel (2007-11) and Assistant General Manager (2012-20) before adding the Vice President of Player Personnel role in 2018.
Prior to joining the Vikings, Paton spent six seasons as Director of Pro Personnel with Miami (2001-06). He began his NFL career with Chicago in 1997 as a scouting assistant, ascending to Pro Scout from 1998-99 and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel from 2000-01.