 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select LB Red Murdock with 257th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:07 PM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

26 Draft Announcement_wide (1)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defender in the final stages of Day 3.

Denver selected linebacker Red Murdock out of Buffalo with the 257th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After recording 142 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and six forced fumbles in 2025, Murdock earned second-team All-American honors. He earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2024 and 2025, and also led the FBS in forced fumbles in 2024.

Murdock's 17 forced fumbles in his career broke the NCAA record previously held by Buffalo's Khalil Mack.

Earlier on Saturday, the Broncos selected running back Jonah Coleman, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Justin Joly, safety Miles Scott and tight end Dallen Bentley.

As the final selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, Murdock is this year's Mr. Irrelevant.

Related Content

news

Broncos select TE Dallen Bentley with 256th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Bentley earned third-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

news

Broncos select S Miles Scott with 246th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

A two-time collegiate captain, Scott earned honorable mention All-Big 10 honors in 2025 after recording four tackles for loss, three interceptions and a sack.

news

Who did the Broncos draft? A list of Denver's 2026 picks

Here's a look at who the Broncos added to their roster during the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select TE Justin Joly with 152nd-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The North Carolina State product earned All-ACC honors in 2025 after leading team in receptions.

news

Broncos select OL Kage Casey with 111th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos have fortified their offensive line with their second Day 3 selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select RB Jonah Coleman with 108th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

A two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, Coleman rushed for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry in 12 games in 2025.

news

'They're valued': Broncos add athletic player at key spot in Tyler Onyedim on Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

Head Coach Sean Payton said Onyedim's athleticism stood out in the evaluation process.

news

With slew of Day 3 selections, Broncos eager to enter rounds that can 'define your draft'

"If we're doing our job, we should hit on the second — or now third-round — pick," General Manager George Paton said Friday. "But really … the middle picks [are the ones] that really define your draft, especially since we're picking in the fourth up high."

news

Broncos select DT Tyler Onyedim with 66th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos have added to their defensive front with their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Day 2 projections for the 2026 NFL Draft

Entering Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Broncos are scheduled to soon be on the clock.

news

'That was the ultimate team': Peyton Manning, Von Miller join panel of Super Bowl 50 champs to reminisce on 2015 season at 'Night of Champions'

"It's really a chance for the fans to kind of go behind the ropes," Manning said. "This night is all about the fans."

Advertising