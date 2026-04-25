Broncos select LB Red Murdock with 257th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defender in the final stages of Day 3.
Denver selected linebacker Red Murdock out of Buffalo with the 257th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
After recording 142 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and six forced fumbles in 2025, Murdock earned second-team All-American honors. He earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2024 and 2025, and also led the FBS in forced fumbles in 2024.
Murdock's 17 forced fumbles in his career broke the NCAA record previously held by Buffalo's Khalil Mack.
Earlier on Saturday, the Broncos selected running back Jonah Coleman, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Justin Joly, safety Miles Scott and tight end Dallen Bentley.
As the final selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, Murdock is this year's Mr. Irrelevant.