Fernando Mendoza, David Bailey and more: A closer look at the top rookies the Broncos will face in 2026

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In 2026, the Broncos are scheduled to face the top three overall picks from this year's draft.

Denver could potentially see the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, on two separate occasions. The first defensive player and non-quarterback offensive player off the board are also expected to take the field with their respective teams against the Broncos.

Here is a closer look at the top rookies on Denver's 2026 schedule:

Kansas City Chiefs, Week 1 & Week 8: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU (No. 6 overall)

Kansas City traded up to select Delane, a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC honoree in 2025. During his four-year college career — three years at Virginia Tech and one at LSU — Delane recorded 27 passes defensed and eight interceptions.

Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 2: TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M (No. 56 overall)

The Broncos were the last team to make their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Jaguars had the second-longest wait. After five seasons at Nebraska, Boerkircher — whom the Jaguars added at the end of Round 2 — finished his college career at Texas A&M where he recorded a career-high 19 receptions, 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams, Week 3: TE Max Klare, Ohio State (No. 61 overall)

The Rams' first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft was Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who was picked No. 13 overall. Los Angeles, however, has made it clear that the reigning NFL MVP — quarterback Matthew Stafford — is expected to be the starter. The Rams' second selection, Klare, could make more of an immediate impact. Over his final three collegiate seasons — two at Purdue and one at Ohio State — the 2025 first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection recorded 116 receptions for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers, Week 4: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi (No. 33 overall)

The 49ers are one of three teams on the Broncos' 2026 schedule to not add a first-round pick to their roster, but San Francisco selected Stribling with the first pick of the second round. He helped lead the Rebels to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025, pacing the team with six receiving touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers, Week 5 & Week 18: Edge Akheem Mesidor, Miami (No. 22 overall)

Mesidor led the ACC with 12.5 sacks in 2025, earning first team All-ACC and second team All-American honors. Across six collegiate seasons — two at West Virginia and four at Miami — Mesidor totaled 52.5 tackles for loss, 35.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Seattle Seahawks, Week 6: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame (No. 32 overall)

The Broncos will face rookie running backs from Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks, beginning with Price. During the 2025 season, Price recorded 674 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also earned first team All-American honors as a kick returner, becoming the first player in Notre Dame history to have multiple kick-return touchdowns of 100 yards or more in the same season.

Arizona Cardinals, Week 7: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (No. 3 overall)

A unanimous All-American selection and Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025, Love recorded 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry for Notre Dame last season. He also earned the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation's top collegiate running back.

Carolina Panthers, Week 9: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia (No. 19 overall)

Freeling appeared in 37 games across three seasons at Georgia, earning second team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11 & Week 15: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (No. 1 overall)

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner will begin his pro career in the AFC West this season. Mendoza guided Indiana to its first national championship and undefeated season in program history a year ago, completing 72 percent of his passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 12: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State (No. 21 overall)

Starting at right guard for two and a half seasons at Arizona State, Iheanachor earned second team All-Big 12 honors in 2025. After beginning his career at East Los Angeles College, Iheanachor appeared in 32 games at ASU and finished his college career with 28 straight starts.

Miami Dolphins, Week 13: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (No. 12 overall)

Proctor was a three-year starter at left tackle at Alabama, earning first-team All-American and first team All-SEC honors in 2025. He was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy — presented to the top blocker in the SEC — last season.

New York Jets, Week 14: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech (No. 2 overall)

The first defender off the board, Bailey earned a slew of accolades during his four-year college career. He led Stanford in sacks and tackles for loss during the 2023 and 2024 seasons before joining the Red Raiders in 2025. With 19.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks (led FBS), three forced fumbles and three passes defensed last season, Bailey was named a unanimous All-American and the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.

Buffalo Bills, Week 16: OLB T.J. Parker, Clemson (No. 35 overall)

Parker finished his three-year college career at Clemson with 41.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks. His most productive season was in 2024, when he recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while also setting a school record with six forced fumbles.

New England Patriots, Week 17: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah (No. 28 overall)