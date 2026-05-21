Broncos' 2026 home slate headlined by early prime-time games, Christmas Day matchup

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will begin their 2026 home slate with a critical AFC rematch.

Denver will host the Jacksonville Jaguars — the lone team to defeat the Broncos at home during the 2025 regular season — in Week 2. Denver will aim to win its second consecutive home opener after defeating the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 last year.

The Broncos will be back at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 3, marking the only time during the 2026 regular season that Denver will play at home in back-to-back weeks. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Denver as the 2025 AFC and NFC runners-up face off in a "Sunday Night Football" showdown.

Denver will then spend the month of October almost entirely on the road. The Broncos will play just one game at home during the four-week stretch: a Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The teams have faced off twice in the last four years, but this will be the first time the Seahawks play in Denver since 2018.

The Broncos will host their first divisional opponent — the Chiefs — in Week 8, and Denver will aim to earn its fourth consecutive home win over the AFC West rival. The next divisional home game on Denver's schedule will follow the Week 10 bye, as the Raiders will visit Empower Field at Mile High in Week 11.

Two weeks later, the Broncos will face the Miami Dolphins, setting up a matchup between wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and his former team. The Broncos currently hold a two-game home winning streak against the Dolphins, who will visit Denver for the first time since 2020.

During the final three weeks of the season, Denver will face three 2025 playoff teams, two of which the Broncos faced during last year's postseason. Denver will play at home twice during this stretch, beginning with a Christmas Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game, which will be a rematch of last year's Divisional Round contest, will mark Denver's first-ever home game on Christmas Day. The Broncos boast a 3-2 overall record on the holiday.

Denver will then close out the regular season in front of its home crowd as the team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 for the second consecutive season. The regular-season finale represents the third straight year that Denver will end its season at home, with the Broncos earning a Week 18 win during each of the last two seasons. Denver has also defeated the Chargers in six of the last seven home matchups, including last year's win which clinched the AFC's No. 1 overall seed.

Denver will host the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in the preseason, with the date and time of each matchup to be announced later.

For a complete list of home games, see below:

Preseason Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 20-23 (date and time TBD), 9NEWS

Preseason Week 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 27-30 (date and time TBD), 9NEWS

Week 2: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2:05 p.m. MT, CBS

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 27, 6:20 p.m. MT, NBC

Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:15 p.m. MT, Prime Video

Week 8: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS

Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS

Week 13: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2:05 p.m. MT, FOX

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills, Friday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. MT, Netflix