Broncos' 2026 preseason schedule finalized

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2026 preseason schedule is officially set.

In their previously announced preseason opener, the Broncos will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. MT.

The Broncos will then return to Empower Field at Mile High to host the Green Bay Packers on Friday, August. 21 at 7 p.m. MT. Denver will conclude the preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. MT.

All three games will air on 9NEWS.

The Broncos' preseason opponents were previously announced along with the 2026 regular-season schedule, but the dates for Denver's two home preseason games have now been finalized.

The Broncos last played in Atlanta during the 2020 season and last faced the Falcons in the preseason in the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame game.