A game-by-game breakdown of the Broncos' 2026 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The schedule is set, and now the anticipation begins.
From a pair of holiday games to a "Thursday Night Football" showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, there are plenty of storylines to cover.
Here is an in-depth look at the Broncos' 2026 schedule:
Week 1: Broncos at Chiefs (Monday, Sept. 14, 6:15 p.m. MT, ABC/ESPN)
A year ago: Kansas City finished 6-11 (third in AFC West) and did not qualify for the postseason.
Player to know: QB Patrick Mahomes. The status of the three-time Super Bowl MVP will be monitored throughout the summer, but Mahomes could take the field for the first time since his season-ending ACL injury in December of 2025.
Major storyline: Can the Broncos start the season with a divisional victory on the road? There are several storylines to consider here, including the status of Mahomes and quarterback Bo Nix's return following his ankle injury. Quarterbacks aside, can the Broncos can pick up where they left off last season? After ending the Chiefs' nine-year run atop the AFC West in 2025, the quest to defend the division begins immediately.
Week 2: Broncos vs. Jaguars (Sunday, Sept. 20, 2:05 p.m. MT, CBS)
A year ago: Jacksonville finished 13-4 (first in AFC South) and advanced to the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Player to know: WR/CB Travis Hunter. The player to know for this matchup is the same player to know as last year — and that's mainly because Hunter's season was cut short due to injury. The second-overall pick in 2025 is expected to be recovered and ready to go this season, making his return to the state of Colorado probable. In seven game appearances last season, Hunter recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown, while defensively, he totaled 15 tackles and three passes defensed.
Major storyline: Can the Broncos avenge last year's loss and make an early statement in the AFC? The rematch of last year's AFC powerhouse showdown will come early in 2026. The Jaguars snapped Denver's 11-game winning streak in 2025 with a 34-20 victory at Empower Field at Mile High, and the Broncos will certainly be hoping to even the score at this year's home opener.
Week 3: Broncos vs. Rams (Sunday, Sept. 27, 6:20 p.m. MT, NBC)
A year ago: Los Angeles finished 12-5 (second in NFC West) and advanced to the NFC Championship Game.
Player to know: WR Puka Nacua. There are several players of note on this talented Rams team, but it would be difficult to not highlight Nacua, who led the league in receptions and yards per game in 2025. Nacua posted 1,715 receiving yards, the highest mark of his career. Wide receiver Davante Adams is also worth mentioning, though, given his league-leading 14 touchdown receptions in 2025.
Major storyline: Will this be a battle of a top-ranked offense vs. a top-ranked defense? In 2025, the Rams ranked among the league's best in nearly every offensive category, while the Broncos did the same defensively. With each team's star players still on their respective rosters heading into 2026, we could see a showdown between some of the league's top units.
Week 4: Broncos at 49ers (Sunday, Oct. 4, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
A year ago: San Francisco finished 12-5 (third in NFC West) and advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Player to know: WR Mike Evans. After 12 seasons in Tampa Bay, Evans is set to begin a new chapter in San Francisco. The six-time Pro Bowler saw his 11-season streak of surpassing 1,000 receiving yards end in 2025 as he navigated multiple injuries and appeared in just eight games. Evans, however, is expected to be healthy in 2026 — potentially setting up a must-see matchup with cornerback Pat Surtain II.
Major storyline: How will the Broncos match up with a healthy 49ers team? San Francisco was depleted by injuries in 2025 but still managed to finish the season with a 12-5 record and secure a road Wild Card victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. This will be Denver's first road matchup against a 2025 playoff team, and assuming the 49ers are healthier in 2026, it should be a good early test for the Broncos.
Week 5: Broncos at Chargers (Sunday, Oct. 11, 1:05 p.m. MT, CBS)
A year ago: Los Angeles finished 11-6 (second in AFC West) and advanced to the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Player to know: QB Justin Herbert. A Pro Bowler in 2025, Herbert got off to a productive start last season and remained efficient despite suffering a broken bone in his left hand. This year, Herbert will be paired with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who will take over as offensive coordinator in Los Angeles.
Major storyline: Can the Broncos secure a win at SoFi Stadium for the first time since 2023? In each of Denver's last two road matchups with the Chargers, the Broncos have struggled to close out the game. In 2024, Denver took a lead into the fourth quarter, but two Los Angeles touchdowns in the final frame spoiled the Broncos' hopes of earning a win. In 2025, Denver again had a late lead before the Chargers posted a game-tying touchdown drive and last-second game-winning field goal. In 2026, the Broncos will look to flip the script and break the Chargers' streak at home.
Week 6: Broncos vs. Seahawks (Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:15 p.m. MT, Prime Video)
A year ago: Seattle finished 14-3 (first in NFC West) and won Super Bowl LX.
Player to know: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Broncos' secondary will be tasked with limiting the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, who led the league with 1,793 receiving yards and added 10 touchdowns. Smith-Njigba, a back-to-back Pro Bowler and a 2025 first-team All-Pro, also posted 153 receiving yards and scored the team's opening touchdown in the NFC Championship Game win over the Rams.
Major storyline: How do the Broncos stack up against the reigning Super Bowl champions at the end of a tough stretch? This Thursday night matchup will close out an opening six weeks in which the Broncos will face five 2025 playoff teams. The Broncos will have their work cut out for them on a short week, but playing the game at Empower Field at Mile High could give Denver an edge. Both rosters have changed since last season, but this matchup will give the Broncos a chance to prove themselves against a title-worthy team.
Week 7: Broncos at Cardinals (Sunday, Oct. 25, 2:05 p.m. MT, CBS)
A year ago: Arizona finished 3-14 (fourth in NFC West) and did not qualify for the postseason.
Player to know: RB Jeremiyah Love. The former Notre Dame standout was the first non-quarterback offensive player to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft — and for good reason. Love was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and won the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation's top running back. The path to victory in Arizona likely begins with finding a way to slow him down.
Major storyline: How does Denver handle an October spent mostly on the road? Denver's trip to Arizona will mark the third road game in a four-week span. Denver is set to play just one home game in the month of October — the aforementioned "Thursday Night Football" game against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Week 8: Broncos vs. Chiefs (Sunday, Nov. 1, 2:25 MT, CBS)
A year ago: Kansas City finished 6-11 (third in AFC West) and did not qualify for the postseason.
Player to know: CB Mansoor Delane. The Chiefs traded up to select Delane — a 2025 first-team All-American — with the sixth-overall pick out of LSU. After trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, Delane could take on a big role in Kansas City as a rookie.
Major storyline: Can the Broncos earn a divisional win at a critical point in the season? This second matchup with Kansas City comes just before the halfway mark of the 2026 schedule. It's impossible to guess what the AFC West standings might look like at this point, but grabbing a win over Kansas City at home in early November would undoubtedly be important.
Week 9: Broncos at Panthers (Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. MT, CBS)
A year ago: Carolina finished 8-9 (first in NFC South) and advanced to the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Player to know: WR Tetairoa McMillan. Last season, the Panthers won the NFC South for the first time since 2015 and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2017. Rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan played a huge role in that success, leading the team with 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The No. 8 overall pick in 2025 was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and is poised to make an impact again during his sophomore season.
Major storyline: How will the Broncos handle an early-window East Coast game against a talented Carolina team? In many ways, the Panthers exceeded expectations in 2025 as they secured their first NFC South title since 2015 — a season Broncos fans remember quite well. Denver will have to acclimate quickly after traveling across the country for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Broncos vs. Raiders (Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
A year ago: Las Vegas finished 3-14 (fourth in AFC West) and did not qualify for the postseason.
Player to know: QB Fernando Mendoza. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft gets the nod here, assuming he will be taking the field to lead the Raiders at this point in the season. Mendoza was the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and guided Indiana to the program's first national championship title during his lone season with the team.
Major storyline: Can Denver take care of business following the Week 10 bye? The Raiders seem poised to be a more competitive team in 2026, and Denver won't get their first look at the division opponent until after the bye week. Denver has won the game immediately following the bye week each year during Head Coach Sean Payton's tenure and will look to continue the trend here.
Week 12: Broncos at Steelers (Friday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. MT, Prime Video)
A year ago: Pittsburgh finished 10-7 (first in AFC North) and advanced to the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Player to know: RB Rico Dowdle. Dowdle led Carolina in scrimmage yards (1,373), rushing yards (1,076) and rushing touchdowns (6) in 2025. He will begin his tenure in Pittsburgh on the heels of back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards; he posted 1,079 rushing yards with Dallas in 2024. Dowdle will join running back Jaylen Warren, who had an explosive season of his own last year and led Pittsburgh with 1,291 scrimmage yards.
Major storyline: Who will be Pittsburgh's quarterback? The Steelers have had a different player under center for each of the last three seasons. Last year it was Aaron Rodgers, who is currently a free agent. The quarterbacks currently on the roster are Will Howard, Mason Rudolph and Drew Allar, whom the team selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Penn State.
Week 13: Broncos vs. Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 6, 2:05 p.m. MT, FOX)
A year ago: Miami finished 7-10 (third in AFC East) and did not qualify for the postseason.
Player to know: RB De'Von Achane. Miami has experienced a lot of change this offseason, but their superstar running back will be back and poised to lead the team offensively in 2026. The fourth-year player, who recently signed a contract extension, earned Pro Bowl honors after posting 1,350 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns last season.
Major storyline: How will new Broncos' receiver Jaylen Waddle match up against his former team? Waddle should be well acquainted with Denver's offense by the time he faces the Dolphins, a team he led in receiving yards just a year ago. Waddle spent five seasons in Miami, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in three of those seasons.
Week 14: Broncos at Jets (Sunday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. ET, CBS)
A year ago: New York finished 3-14 (fourth in AFC East) and did not qualify for the postseason.
Player to know: QB Geno Smith. The Broncos' defense will face a former divisional opponent in quarterback Geno Smith, whom the Jets acquired via trade this offseason. This will mark the third consecutive season that the Broncos will face Smith, who played for the Raiders last season and the Seahawks in 2024. After a down year in 2025, what will Smith's production look like with the team who drafted him?
Major storyline: Can the Broncos top the Jets for the third consecutive season? The Broncos have gritted out wins in low-scoring battles with the Jets in back-to-back seasons. In 2024, it was a 10-9 victory in the rain at MetLife Stadium, followed up by a 13-11 win in London in 2025. What's in store this year?
Week 15: Broncos at Raiders (Sunday, Dec. 20, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS)
A year ago: Las Vegas finished 3-14 (fourth in AFC West) and did not qualify for the postseason.
Player to know: TE Brock Bowers. The two-time Pro Bowler didn't quite match the production of his rookie season last year, appearing in just 12 games in 2025. Nonetheless, his seven touchdowns were the most on the team while his 680 receiving yards ranked second. The 13th-overall pick in 2024 seems well-positioned for yet another productive season in Las Vegas.
Major storyline: How will the Raiders fare in their first season under head coach Klint Kubiak? After serving as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl campaign in 2025, Kubiak will take on his first head coaching job in Las Vegas. The Kubiak family has a significant history in Denver, making this division rivalry even richer in 2026.
Week 16: Broncos vs. Bills (Friday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. MT, Netflix)
Last meeting: 2025 Divisional Round – Denver 33, Buffalo 30
A year ago: Buffalo finished 12-5 (second in AFC East) and advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Player to know: WR D.J. Moore. The Bills acquired Moore this offseason, bolstering Buffalo's offense and adding another weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. Over three seasons in Chicago, Moore hauled in 244 passes for 3,012 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had a touchdown in each of Chicago's playoff games in 2025.
Major storyline: Who comes out in top in the Divisional Round rematch? After last year's back-and-forth battle that ended in dramatic fashion in overtime, this game just seemed destined for a standalone slot. Over the final three weeks of the season, the Broncos will face both teams they saw in the 2025 playoffs. Can Denver make it two in a row against Buffalo at home?
Week 17: Broncos at Patriots (Jan. 2 or Jan. 3)
A year ago: New England finished 14-3 (first in AFC East) and advanced to Super Bowl LX.
Player to know: WR Romeo Doubs. After advancing to the Super Bowl in Drake Maye's second season with the team, the Patriots went out and acquired another offensive weapon for the young quarterback. The former Packer recorded a career-high 724 receiving yards in 2025 and is coming off one of the best games of his career; Doubs recorded 124 receiving yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's Wild Card loss to the Bears.
Major storyline: Can the Broncos turn heartbreak into triumph? The AFC Championship Game rematch does not come until late in the season, but the Broncos will have something to prove as they march into New England looking for a win. This game could have significant playoff implications.
Broncos vs. Chargers (Jan. 9 or Jan. 10)
A year ago: Los Angeles finished 11-6 (second in AFC West) and advanced to the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Player to know: TE David Njoku. After nine seasons in Cleveland, Njoku will begin a new chapter in Los Angeles. A Pro Bowler in 2023, Njoku has recorded 34 touchdowns during his NFL career and will be another offensive weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Major storyline: What will be at stake in Week 18? The Broncos will end the 2026 season the same way they ended the 2025 season, which means we're asking the same question. Will the AFC West opponents be playing for playoff seeding? A division title? The Chargers and Broncos have battled it out all season long for the last two years, so a Week 18 showdown could once again be significant.