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Denver Broncos win Hashtag Sports Award for Best Youth Sports Partnership

Jun 03, 2026 at 11:00 AM
AIAC

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have won a Hashtag Sports Award for the ALL IN. ALL COVERED. Statewide Helmet Distribution Program in the Best Youth Sports Partnership category, it was announced.

The award recognizes a partnership that increased the visibility and/or accessibility of youth sports with players, fans, and/or new audiences.

Launched in January of 2025, ALL IN. ALL COVERED. is the single largest philanthropic investment in Broncos history and will provide more than 15,000 Riddell Axiom smart helmets, equipped with InSite Analytics technology, to cover every high school tackle football program in the state.

Guided by the Denver Broncos Foundation's vision and executed in partnership with Riddell and the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), the initiative prioritized educating and inspiring the community around player health and safety.

The launch video spotlighted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Riddell ambassador Peyton Manning alongside Colorado high school football players, connecting the next generation of athletes with one of the game's most respected figures. Broncos Owner and Denver Broncos Foundation Board Chair Carrie Walton Penner and team president Damani Leech were also featured in the launch and heavily throughout the program's first year as key ambassadors for the initiative and its activations.

The initiative sought to advance player health and safety in high school tackle football while promoting equitable access to participation by addressing equipment cost barriers, specifically prioritizing helmets, the most essential and expensive piece of protective gear required to play.

To date, 99% of Colorado high school football teams have enrolled in the program and nearly 4,000 helmets were distributed in year one. Distribution will continue through 2028 with schools receiving 25% of their helmet allotment each year.

This program and its goal to positively impact student-athlete health and safety is also supported by Children's Hospital Colorado, CommonSpirit Health, Ent Credit Union, becoming Wings Credit Union, and United.

This marks the second Hashtag Award the club has won since 2025.

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