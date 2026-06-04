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Broncos Notebook: QB Bo Nix observes OTA practice, expected to 'see more of a role' during mandatory minicamp

Jun 04, 2026 at 05:11 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — While quarterback Bo Nix did not practice during the Broncos' open OTA practice on Thursday, Head Coach Sean Payton reiterated that Nix could participate during the team's mandatory minicamp.

"I do think in our third week, when you guys are out here for three straight days, I think you'll see more of a role [for him]," Payton said Thursday.

Nix observed the Broncos' OTA practice, during which Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger took the snaps at quarterback. Payton said Nix has been throwing during pre-practice sessions, and new receiver Jaylen Waddle said he's already begun to build chemistry with the Broncos' starting quarterback.

"Bo is definitely a competitor," Waddle said. "He loves talking ball. He loves just being around, being around the guys. I think he's going to be a great leader. I can just see the traits from him just day-to-day and everything. If he sees something, he's going to tell me about it. Then, we kind of pick each other's brains and try to get on the same page as best we can."

Payton said Nix's progress has been good as he recovers from an ankle injury.

JOINT PRACTICE UPDATE

After a lengthy postseason run, the Broncos will not hold joint practices ahead of the 2026 season.

Payton said the extended postseason led to the Broncos starting their offseason program later, which led to the team missing a couple of days of installation. In the fall, they'll regain those days by holding traditional practices rather than practicing against one of their preseason opponents.

Payton said the team will still be able to get the proper evaluation of both the starters and the rest of the roster, despite the lack of joint practices.

"When we have a joint practice, we pay attention to the reps they get and then we try to manage that with the reps they get in the game the next couple days," Payton said. "We'll do the same if we're not [holding a joint practice], because obviously we haven't had a joint practice every preseason week. We'll manage their snap count."

The Broncos held joint practices against two teams during the 2025 preseason.

ELLISS REMAINING OUTSIDE

After previously discussing the possibility of outside linebacker Jonah Elliss shifting inside, Payton said Thursday that the third-year player will remain on the edge.

"That's where his home will be initially," Payton said. "And there may be some packages where we have some flex, but he's doing too well outside [to move him]."

Elliss has notched 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the first two years of his career.

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