Inside the War Room: A look at the Broncos' 2026 draft class through the eyes of the scouting staff

TE Justin Joly, NC State

Round 5, 152nd-overall selection

A first-team All-ACC player, NC State tight end Justin Joly caught 49 passes for 489 yards and seven touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

The Broncos envision Joly beginning his career with a focus as an "F" tight end — a pass-catching player that plays in space — but his versatility helped him stand out as a prospect. Director of College Scouting Bryan Chesin also identified Joly's instincts, run-after-catch ability and strong hands as key traits.

"He's a prototype 'move' tight end that can play in multiple spots and has flex," Chesin said. "Really fits what we do offensively. … Ideally, he's off the ball, he's moving. He's going to play in the slot. We can do a lot of things alignment-wise with him and variation. What stands out to me is his instincts after, in the middle of the field. He can find space. You can see the former basketball player stand out with him. Really good hands — contested catches. He's strong.

"He has bear claws for hands — they're like 11 inches. He catches through traffic and plays through contact, and he's a bull in a china shop with the ball in his hands after the catch."

Chesin described Joly as "a versatile Swiss Army knife" and said the Broncos did "an extensive amount of work on him" throughout the process. When Joly — who The Athletic's Dane Brugler graded as a top-100 player — was still available in the middle rounds of the draft, the Broncos were compelled to make a move up the board.

"We had him much higher than where we got him," Chesin said. "When the value meets where he's falling, you get really excited. We were working the phones for a while trying to get up and get the player, because we know what he would bring to our team. So, we're really, really excited about it."

Chesin also said Joly's character fits with what the Broncos have built over the last several years.

"We're not taking a player that won't fit with our locker room," Chesin said. "We know what we have here. We know what we've built. [General Manager] George [Paton] and [Head Coach] Sean [Payton] have done a great job with that.