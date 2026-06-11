'If that building could talk …': Broncos alumni share favorite stories from 36-year history at current Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos alumni settled into their seats on Tuesday and looked to the front of the team's auditorium.
The former Broncos, representing six decades of the team's history, were back in Denver for another team meeting of sorts. This session, led by Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner, wasn't designed to break down game film or install a week's game plan. Rather, it was a chance to say goodbye.
When the Broncos conclude their offseason program, the team will move its operations across the field to the new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit — and the current iteration of the building will be demolished soon after.
As the Broncos step toward the future with the move, Walton Penner emphasized to the gathered alumni the importance of celebrating what was accomplished in the current space.
"It's a great moment to step back and think about the legacy that's been created here," Walton Penner told the former players. "As we look ahead across the way and see the future that's coming, let's really celebrate all that's happened here and the incredible legacy that each of you have played a significant part in creating."
Over the 36-year history of the current training facility, the Broncos won more than 300 games, earned 16 playoff appearances, captured 10 division titles and hoisted three Lombardi Trophies. The building, though, saw more than wins and losses. And as the alumni toured the facility on Tuesday, there was no shortage of stories to share.
To honor those memories, DenverBroncos.com asked a slew of alumni in attendance for their favorite memories or stories from the current team facility. Read on to explore some of our favorites.
WR Rod Smith, 1995-2006
"We had the little Pop-A-Shot basketball, and we'd shoot for everything. [Shannon] Sharpe and [Keith] Burns were shooting for per diem checks in the offseason. The per diem checks were usually $200. Keith wins, but you can't open the check to see how much it is. It was like $500,000. Sharpe thought it was his per diem check, but it was actually a bonus check for like $500,000."
Burns, interjecting: "I was like, 'I don't think you're supposed to give me this.'"
RB Montee Ball, 2013-14
"I grew up a Broncos fan, so meeting Terrell Davis after an OTA practice is something, of course, I'll never forget. Not to sound too much like a fan, but that was my guy growing up. I've got that photo at home. It was wonderful to meet him.
"I'll give you another memory. It was nerve-wracking, but Peyton Manning would have us stand up in front of the whole room. He would call out his signals and call out the plays. We had to literally do our signals back in front of the entire team. That was something that was always funny, watching some of the guys get super nervous about it in front of the whole team. It was good just to laugh and joke around. Honestly, I'm going to miss this space, truly — and looking forward to what's to come."
S Nick Ferguson, 2003-07
"We had a film session, and normally after a loss, you break into position group meetings. That's not how [Ring of Fame head coach] Mike [Shanahan] did it. Mike had everyone in the room, and he just went through the entire film. He would ask you what you were doing. If you didn't answer, he'd ask your coach, 'What is he doing?' It was a very tense session, where you could feel the temperature in the room kind of rise.
"But that's when you realized what this place actually meant and how winning was the most important thing. They didn't care where you came from, what you did before, it was about winning. That's what Mike stressed. For me, as a player first coming here, that's what stood out to me."
LB Bill Romanowski, 1996-2001
"My first day here, I'm sitting at my locker, and I watch Terrell Davis walk in with a fast-food bag. And I'm like, that's a problem. And I left and I walked up to Mike Shanahan's office and I was like, 'Mike, we've got a problem. I'm watching guys walk in with fast-food bag. And I said, 'We need to provide breakfast for the guys.' The next day, we had breakfast."
CB Ray Crockett, 1994-2000
"For us, that building was home away from home. We used to get to that building at 7 and leave that building at 7. Playing cards, dominos, Pop-A-Shot — that's what that building reminded me of, was that camaraderie of what we built. That's why from '96, '97, '98, we were so close. You've got to think, if you spend five days out of the week from 7 to 7, I know who you are, I know how you are, I know what you are. That came into play during the games. Especially with me being a captain, I know what made everybody tick on my defense, because I spent from 7 to 7 with them. People didn't really understand that."
Photos: Broncos welcome alumni for OTA visit, final tour of current Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit building
On Tuesday, Owner Carrie Walton Penner and the Broncos welcomed dozens of alumni to visit an OTA practice and take a final tour of the current Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit facility before the team moves into its new headquarters.
RB Knowshon Moreno, 2009-13
"Coming out of that locker room and just running straight out to the field, you're seeing [Hall of Famer Brian] Dawkins, you're seeing [Hall of Famer] Champ [Bailey]. You really just remember the people that you've gotten to brush shoulders with.
"We had a lot of great rookies and a lot of great rookie skits, but one of the cats that always went overboard was [linebacker] Wesley Woodyard. He did a skit imitating Dawkins. He did a skit about Brian — you know how Brian used to come out of the tunnel all hyped? He came out of the locker room doing the 'AHHH, AHHH.' He did all the gestures. He had everyone in tears. That was one of the best skits ever. Everyone was laughing. There's been a lot of greats to come through this building."
LB Karl Mecklenburg, 1983-94
Mecklenburg, a Ring of Famer, was on the team when the Broncos moved to Englewood from their old facility in 1990.
"It was a palace compared to where we were. There wasn't anything out here. I remember coming to this, and it was in the middle of the nowhere. There were antelope running around. Obviously, that's changed. To me, it was the same guys. We were here to win championships, and if this would help get us there, then this was better. The other nice thing is down there at the old facility, it was really polluted. We got wind blowing off the dog food factory. Or else, Wonder Bread. Wonder Bread was good, dog food was not."
WR Brandon Stokley, 2007-09; 2012
"I think most of 'em are going back after practice, after training camp and hanging out in the back room with the fellas playing cards, waiting for the next meeting — just having that bond and developing that chemistry that you use on the football field. That's what you remember about the facility, is hanging out with the guys — whether it's eating lunch or playing cards with them after practice. Those are the things that you remember.
"We had a lot of great card games. If that building could talk, the stories it would tell …"
WR/TE Nate Jackson, 2003-08
"My first day here, I got traded in the middle of training camp in 2003, and I came from the 49ers. I grew up a 49er fan, and to me, the 49ers were the gold standard — the absolute cream of the crop. But when I got there, it didn't feel like I thought it was going to feel. Then I got traded in the middle of camp, and I got here, and it felt here like I thought it was going to feel in San Francisco. Mike Shanahan had brought that whole vibe here, the expectation, the standard of excellence. The guys in the locker room were Super Bowl winners. They carried themselves that way. My locker was right next to Rod Smith. I got to watch him go to work every day and just follow what he did. When he put on his right shoe, I put on my right shoe. He's in the meeting in front of me. When he starts writing, I start writing."
TE Virgil Green, 2011-17
"I just remember the grind, man. Coming into Denver as a young man and growing into adulthood. The adversity, the wins, the ups, the downs. Having training camp and my son being born and getting to experience that with him and my wife. Just a lot of great memories of growing up and becoming an adult, for me. I feel like the memories are countless. They're endless. A lot of life lessons. I'm just excited to be back and to experience not just the building, but the camaraderie that you have with the guys that you played with and the guys that came before you.
"You just think about all the different people — great people — that have worked for this organization. You really see the reason why this organization has been so successful. It's not just the facility and the city, but it's the people. I've always felt a great connection to the city of Denver and the Denver Broncos fan base, the Denver Broncos organization. Denver feels like a home away from home."