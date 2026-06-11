 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

'If that building could talk …': Broncos alumni share favorite stories from 36-year history at current Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit

Jun 11, 2026 at 10:09 AM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos alumni settled into their seats on Tuesday and looked to the front of the team's auditorium.

The former Broncos, representing six decades of the team's history, were back in Denver for another team meeting of sorts. This session, led by Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner, wasn't designed to break down game film or install a week's game plan. Rather, it was a chance to say goodbye.

When the Broncos conclude their offseason program, the team will move its operations across the field to the new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit — and the current iteration of the building will be demolished soon after.

As the Broncos step toward the future with the move, Walton Penner emphasized to the gathered alumni the importance of celebrating what was accomplished in the current space.

"It's a great moment to step back and think about the legacy that's been created here," Walton Penner told the former players. "As we look ahead across the way and see the future that's coming, let's really celebrate all that's happened here and the incredible legacy that each of you have played a significant part in creating."

Over the 36-year history of the current training facility, the Broncos won more than 300 games, earned 16 playoff appearances, captured 10 division titles and hoisted three Lombardi Trophies. The building, though, saw more than wins and losses. And as the alumni toured the facility on Tuesday, there was no shortage of stories to share.

To honor those memories, DenverBroncos.com asked a slew of alumni in attendance for their favorite memories or stories from the current team facility. Read on to explore some of our favorites.

WR Rod Smith, 1995-2006

"We had the little Pop-A-Shot basketball, and we'd shoot for everything. [Shannon] Sharpe and [Keith] Burns were shooting for per diem checks in the offseason. The per diem checks were usually $200. Keith wins, but you can't open the check to see how much it is. It was like $500,000. Sharpe thought it was his per diem check, but it was actually a bonus check for like $500,000."

Burns, interjecting: "I was like, 'I don't think you're supposed to give me this.'"

RB Montee Ball, 2013-14

"I grew up a Broncos fan, so meeting Terrell Davis after an OTA practice is something, of course, I'll never forget. Not to sound too much like a fan, but that was my guy growing up. I've got that photo at home. It was wonderful to meet him.

"I'll give you another memory. It was nerve-wracking, but Peyton Manning would have us stand up in front of the whole room. He would call out his signals and call out the plays. We had to literally do our signals back in front of the entire team. That was something that was always funny, watching some of the guys get super nervous about it in front of the whole team. It was good just to laugh and joke around. Honestly, I'm going to miss this space, truly — and looking forward to what's to come."

S Nick Ferguson, 2003-07

"We had a film session, and normally after a loss, you break into position group meetings. That's not how [Ring of Fame head coach] Mike [Shanahan] did it. Mike had everyone in the room, and he just went through the entire film. He would ask you what you were doing. If you didn't answer, he'd ask your coach, 'What is he doing?' It was a very tense session, where you could feel the temperature in the room kind of rise.

"But that's when you realized what this place actually meant and how winning was the most important thing. They didn't care where you came from, what you did before, it was about winning. That's what Mike stressed. For me, as a player first coming here, that's what stood out to me."

LB Bill Romanowski, 1996-2001

"My first day here, I'm sitting at my locker, and I watch Terrell Davis walk in with a fast-food bag. And I'm like, that's a problem. And I left and I walked up to Mike Shanahan's office and I was like, 'Mike, we've got a problem. I'm watching guys walk in with fast-food bag. And I said, 'We need to provide breakfast for the guys.' The next day, we had breakfast."

CB Ray Crockett, 1994-2000

"For us, that building was home away from home. We used to get to that building at 7 and leave that building at 7. Playing cards, dominos, Pop-A-Shot — that's what that building reminded me of, was that camaraderie of what we built. That's why from '96, '97, '98, we were so close. You've got to think, if you spend five days out of the week from 7 to 7, I know who you are, I know how you are, I know what you are. That came into play during the games. Especially with me being a captain, I know what made everybody tick on my defense, because I spent from 7 to 7 with them. People didn't really understand that."

Photos: Broncos welcome alumni for OTA visit, final tour of current Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit building

On Tuesday, Owner Carrie Walton Penner and the Broncos welcomed dozens of alumni to visit an OTA practice and take a final tour of the current Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit facility before the team moves into its new headquarters.

Reuben Droughns, Cyron Brown, Le-Lo Lang, Jimmy Spencer and Andra Davis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 64

Reuben Droughns, Cyron Brown, Le-Lo Lang, Jimmy Spencer and Andra Davis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Rich Karlis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
2 / 64

Rich Karlis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Rod Smith and Knowshon Moreno during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 64

Rod Smith and Knowshon Moreno during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Steve Busick, Steve Foley and Rich Karlis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
4 / 64

Steve Busick, Steve Foley and Rich Karlis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater and Le-Lo Lang during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
5 / 64

Steve Atwater and Le-Lo Lang during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Alumni during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 64

Alumni during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
7 / 64

Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 64

Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
9 / 64

Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 64

Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
11 / 64

Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 64

Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater and other alumni mingle in the training room during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
13 / 64

Steve Atwater and other alumni mingle in the training room during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 64

Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Larron Jackson during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 64

Larron Jackson during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Rich Karlis, Steve Watson and Bill Harpole during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 64

Rich Karlis, Steve Watson and Bill Harpole during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Roderick Rogers during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 64

Roderick Rogers during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Montee Ball during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
18 / 64

Montee Ball during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Bill Romanowski and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 64

Bill Romanowski and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Virgil Green during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
20 / 64

Virgil Green during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Brandon Stokley and Nate Jackson during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 64

Brandon Stokley and Nate Jackson during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Rod Smith during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
22 / 64

Rod Smith during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Bill Romanowski and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 64

Bill Romanowski and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Guests mingle in front of the new facility during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 64

Guests mingle in front of the new facility during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 64

Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Virgil Green, Knowshon Moreno, Montee Ball, Steve Watson and Wade Manning during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
26 / 64

Virgil Green, Knowshon Moreno, Montee Ball, Steve Watson and Wade Manning during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Reuben Droughns and Greg Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
27 / 64

Reuben Droughns and Greg Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Brandon Stokley and Greg Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 64

Brandon Stokley and Greg Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Guests mingle during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
29 / 64

Guests mingle during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Wil Lutz and Rich Karlis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
30 / 64

Wil Lutz and Rich Karlis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Karl Mecklenburg during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
31 / 64

Karl Mecklenburg during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Shannon Sharpe and Rod Smith during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
32 / 64

Shannon Sharpe and Rod Smith during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton and Kevin Clark during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
33 / 64

Sean Payton and Kevin Clark during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Evan Engram and Rod Smith during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
34 / 64

Evan Engram and Rod Smith during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton and Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
35 / 64

Sean Payton and Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles and Virgil Green during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
36 / 64

Garett Bolles and Virgil Green during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton, Joe Vitt and Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
37 / 64

Alex Singleton, Joe Vitt and Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
38 / 64

Sean Payton and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
39 / 64

Sean Payton and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Luke Basso and Steve Foley during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
40 / 64

Luke Basso and Steve Foley during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
41 / 64

Steve Atwater and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones and Rod Smith during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
42 / 64

D.J. Jones and Rod Smith during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Rod Smith and Ray Crockett during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
43 / 64

Pat Surtain II, Rod Smith and Ray Crockett during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner and Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
44 / 64

Greg Penner and Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner and Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
45 / 64

Greg Penner and Bill Romanowski during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton recognizes alumni in a team huddle after practice during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
46 / 64

Sean Payton recognizes alumni in a team huddle after practice during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Steve Watson and Steve Foley take part in the team huddle after practice during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
47 / 64

Steve Watson and Steve Foley take part in the team huddle after practice during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Steve Watson greets Sean Payton during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
48 / 64

Steve Watson greets Sean Payton during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Montee Ball greets Tyler Badie, Jonah Coleman and the running backs during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
49 / 64

Montee Ball greets Tyler Badie, Jonah Coleman and the running backs during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Knowshon Moreno huddles with Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins and the running backs during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
50 / 64

Knowshon Moreno huddles with Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins and the running backs during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Rod Smith and Jaylen Waddle during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
51 / 64

Rod Smith and Jaylen Waddle during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
A group photo of alumni with Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner, Sean Payton and George Paton during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
52 / 64

A group photo of alumni with Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner, Sean Payton and George Paton during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner greets Knowshon Moreno during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
53 / 64

Greg Penner greets Knowshon Moreno during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Knowshon Moreno and Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
54 / 64

Knowshon Moreno and Carrie Walton Penner during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton talks with Ray Crockett, Bill Romanowski and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
55 / 64

Sean Payton talks with Ray Crockett, Bill Romanowski and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Montee Ball and Terrell Davis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
56 / 64

Montee Ball and Terrell Davis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Steve Foley and George Paton during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
57 / 64

Steve Foley and George Paton during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Terrell Davis and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
58 / 64

Terrell Davis and Shannon Sharpe during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
John Mobley during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
59 / 64

John Mobley during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
John Mobley, Kenny Anunike, Nick Ferguson, Terrell Davis, Le-Lo Lang, Karl Paymah, Rod Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Keith Burns, Ed McCaffrey and Jimmy Spencer during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
60 / 64

John Mobley, Kenny Anunike, Nick Ferguson, Terrell Davis, Le-Lo Lang, Karl Paymah, Rod Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Keith Burns, Ed McCaffrey and Jimmy Spencer during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
John Mobley and Ed McCaffrey during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
61 / 64

John Mobley and Ed McCaffrey during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton talks with Ray Crockett, Bill Romanowski and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
62 / 64

Sean Payton talks with Ray Crockett, Bill Romanowski and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
63 / 64

Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater and Terrell Davis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
64 / 64

Steve Atwater and Terrell Davis during an alumni visit to tour Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and visit practice in Englewood, Colorado on June 9, 2026. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2026 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

RB Knowshon Moreno, 2009-13

"Coming out of that locker room and just running straight out to the field, you're seeing [Hall of Famer Brian] Dawkins, you're seeing [Hall of Famer] Champ [Bailey]. You really just remember the people that you've gotten to brush shoulders with.

"We had a lot of great rookies and a lot of great rookie skits, but one of the cats that always went overboard was [linebacker] Wesley Woodyard. He did a skit imitating Dawkins. He did a skit about Brian — you know how Brian used to come out of the tunnel all hyped? He came out of the locker room doing the 'AHHH, AHHH.' He did all the gestures. He had everyone in tears. That was one of the best skits ever. Everyone was laughing. There's been a lot of greats to come through this building."

LB Karl Mecklenburg, 1983-94

Mecklenburg, a Ring of Famer, was on the team when the Broncos moved to Englewood from their old facility in 1990.

"It was a palace compared to where we were. There wasn't anything out here. I remember coming to this, and it was in the middle of the nowhere. There were antelope running around. Obviously, that's changed. To me, it was the same guys. We were here to win championships, and if this would help get us there, then this was better. The other nice thing is down there at the old facility, it was really polluted. We got wind blowing off the dog food factory. Or else, Wonder Bread. Wonder Bread was good, dog food was not."

WR Brandon Stokley, 2007-09; 2012

"I think most of 'em are going back after practice, after training camp and hanging out in the back room with the fellas playing cards, waiting for the next meeting — just having that bond and developing that chemistry that you use on the football field. That's what you remember about the facility, is hanging out with the guys — whether it's eating lunch or playing cards with them after practice. Those are the things that you remember.

"We had a lot of great card games. If that building could talk, the stories it would tell …"

WR/TE Nate Jackson, 2003-08

"My first day here, I got traded in the middle of training camp in 2003, and I came from the 49ers. I grew up a 49er fan, and to me, the 49ers were the gold standard — the absolute cream of the crop. But when I got there, it didn't feel like I thought it was going to feel. Then I got traded in the middle of camp, and I got here, and it felt here like I thought it was going to feel in San Francisco. Mike Shanahan had brought that whole vibe here, the expectation, the standard of excellence. The guys in the locker room were Super Bowl winners. They carried themselves that way. My locker was right next to Rod Smith. I got to watch him go to work every day and just follow what he did. When he put on his right shoe, I put on my right shoe. He's in the meeting in front of me. When he starts writing, I start writing."

TE Virgil Green, 2011-17

"I just remember the grind, man. Coming into Denver as a young man and growing into adulthood. The adversity, the wins, the ups, the downs. Having training camp and my son being born and getting to experience that with him and my wife. Just a lot of great memories of growing up and becoming an adult, for me. I feel like the memories are countless. They're endless. A lot of life lessons. I'm just excited to be back and to experience not just the building, but the camaraderie that you have with the guys that you played with and the guys that came before you.

"You just think about all the different people — great people — that have worked for this organization. You really see the reason why this organization has been so successful. It's not just the facility and the city, but it's the people. I've always felt a great connection to the city of Denver and the Denver Broncos fan base, the Denver Broncos organization. Denver feels like a home away from home."

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: After receiving new 5-year contract, HC Sean Payton focused on doing 'everything we can to continue to keep winning'

Plus, quarterback Bo Nix continues to progress, and Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren Rizzi details his NFL Accelerator Program experience.

news

Davis Webb 'blessed and thankful' to have HC Sean Payton as resource entering first season as Broncos' OC

"I trust him, he trusts me," Webb said of Payton. "We think very similarly. I know how he wants the game to be played. It's the same offense for the most part, just little tweaks here and there. This is a Sean Payton-coached football team, a Sean Payton offensive philosophy."

news

Broncos sign Head Coach Sean Payton to new five-year contract through 2030 season

"Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations," Owner and CEO Greg Penner said.

news

Broncos to host 'Broncos Country Takeover' fan rallies ahead of Week 7 game vs. Cardinals, Week 9 matchup vs. Panthers

Denver will host fan rallies in Arizona and North Carolina in 2026.

news

'There's a crystal-clear vision': WR Jaylen Waddle off to strong start as Broncos begin OTAs

"He's had a good week," Head Coach Sean Payton said Thursday. "He's someone who picks things up real quick."

news

Broncos Notebook: QB Bo Nix observes OTA practice, expected to 'see more of a role' during mandatory minicamp

"Bo is definitely a competitor," new wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said.

news

Denver Broncos win Hashtag Sports Award for Best Youth Sports Partnership

The award recognizes a partnership that increased the visibility and/or accessibility of youth sports with players, fans, and/or new audiences.

news

'It's a new year': CB Pat Surtain II, Broncos turn focus toward 2026 season as OTAs begin

"Whatever we did last year doesn't matter now," Surtain said. "It's a new slate."

news

Mile High Morning: ILB Alex Singleton believes continuity will fuel Denver's defense in 2026

The Broncos will aim to "set a tempo early" during a prime-time season opener in Kansas City.

news

Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen and more: Opposing quarterbacks on the Broncos' 2026 schedule

Denver is set to compete against the reigning league MVP, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the defending Super Bowl-winning quarterback during the upcoming season.

news

Fernando Mendoza, David Bailey and more: A closer look at the top rookies the Broncos will face in 2026

Denver is slated to face the top three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft this season.

Advertising