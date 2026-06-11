'If that building could talk …': Broncos alumni share favorite stories from 36-year history at current Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos alumni settled into their seats on Tuesday and looked to the front of the team's auditorium.

The former Broncos, representing six decades of the team's history, were back in Denver for another team meeting of sorts. This session, led by Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner, wasn't designed to break down game film or install a week's game plan. Rather, it was a chance to say goodbye.

When the Broncos conclude their offseason program, the team will move its operations across the field to the new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit — and the current iteration of the building will be demolished soon after.

As the Broncos step toward the future with the move, Walton Penner emphasized to the gathered alumni the importance of celebrating what was accomplished in the current space.

"It's a great moment to step back and think about the legacy that's been created here," Walton Penner told the former players. "As we look ahead across the way and see the future that's coming, let's really celebrate all that's happened here and the incredible legacy that each of you have played a significant part in creating."

Over the 36-year history of the current training facility, the Broncos won more than 300 games, earned 16 playoff appearances, captured 10 division titles and hoisted three Lombardi Trophies. The building, though, saw more than wins and losses. And as the alumni toured the facility on Tuesday, there was no shortage of stories to share.

To honor those memories, DenverBroncos.com asked a slew of alumni in attendance for their favorite memories or stories from the current team facility. Read on to explore some of our favorites.

WR Rod Smith, 1995-2006

"We had the little Pop-A-Shot basketball, and we'd shoot for everything. [Shannon] Sharpe and [Keith] Burns were shooting for per diem checks in the offseason. The per diem checks were usually $200. Keith wins, but you can't open the check to see how much it is. It was like $500,000. Sharpe thought it was his per diem check, but it was actually a bonus check for like $500,000."

Burns, interjecting: "I was like, 'I don't think you're supposed to give me this.'"

RB Montee Ball, 2013-14

"I grew up a Broncos fan, so meeting Terrell Davis after an OTA practice is something, of course, I'll never forget. Not to sound too much like a fan, but that was my guy growing up. I've got that photo at home. It was wonderful to meet him.

"I'll give you another memory. It was nerve-wracking, but Peyton Manning would have us stand up in front of the whole room. He would call out his signals and call out the plays. We had to literally do our signals back in front of the entire team. That was something that was always funny, watching some of the guys get super nervous about it in front of the whole team. It was good just to laugh and joke around. Honestly, I'm going to miss this space, truly — and looking forward to what's to come."

S Nick Ferguson, 2003-07

"We had a film session, and normally after a loss, you break into position group meetings. That's not how [Ring of Fame head coach] Mike [Shanahan] did it. Mike had everyone in the room, and he just went through the entire film. He would ask you what you were doing. If you didn't answer, he'd ask your coach, 'What is he doing?' It was a very tense session, where you could feel the temperature in the room kind of rise.

"But that's when you realized what this place actually meant and how winning was the most important thing. They didn't care where you came from, what you did before, it was about winning. That's what Mike stressed. For me, as a player first coming here, that's what stood out to me."

LB Bill Romanowski, 1996-2001

"My first day here, I'm sitting at my locker, and I watch Terrell Davis walk in with a fast-food bag. And I'm like, that's a problem. And I left and I walked up to Mike Shanahan's office and I was like, 'Mike, we've got a problem. I'm watching guys walk in with fast-food bag. And I said, 'We need to provide breakfast for the guys.' The next day, we had breakfast."

CB Ray Crockett, 1994-2000