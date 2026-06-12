Broncos Notebook: After receiving new 5-year contract, HC Sean Payton focused on doing 'everything we can to continue to keep winning'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Head Coach Sean Payton, leadership continuity is of the utmost importance.

And on Thursday, the Broncos took yet another step toward securing long-term stability as Payton received a new five-year contract through the 2030 season. The announcement came just over a month after General Manager George Paton also received a new five-year contract, allowing room for the successful partnership to continue to grow.

"I think it makes all the sense in the world," Payton said of the contract alignment. "I'm super appreciative of that opportunity."

Payton, who said he and Paton "enjoy coming to work together" and "think alike," has often spoken highly of what he described as the "triangle" of ownership, management and coaching in Denver. On Thursday, he credited the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group with continuing to invest in the future of the organization by building a durable foundation.

"I think what the locker room wants is consistency, honesty, communication," Payton said. "I think what they see is really a reflection of ownership and building something that — kind of like [the new training facility] across the way — is going to have staying power for more than just one season, or three seasons. It's putting a solid program in place, and that requires a lot of moving parts. I think [Owner & CEO] Greg [Penner] and [Owner] Carrie [Walton Penner] have managed that exceptionally well."

In partnership with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group and Paton alike, Payton has guided the Broncos to new levels of success during each of his first three seasons with the team. Since 2023, the Broncos have totaled the sixth-most regular-season wins in the NFL and are one-of-eight teams with double-digit wins in each of the last two years. The Broncos snapped an eight-year postseason drought in 2024, and Denver hosted the AFC Championship Game for the first time in a decade last season.

But as Payton now looks ahead to his fourth season in Denver, the focus remains on finding ways to improve.

"I'm thankful they want me back, and we'll do everything we can to continue to keep winning," Payton said.

QB BO NIX CONTINUES TO MAKE STRIDES

After sharing during Week 1 of OTAs that quarterback Bo Nix is expected to take the field for mandatory minicamp, Payton shared another encouraging update on Thursday.

"He's out here today, like going through two-minute reps, walkthrough reps," Payton said following the conclusion of Week 2 of OTAs.

Payton, who reemphasized he thinks Nix will participate in next week's mandatory minicamp, also shared that he expects Nix to be "completely clean mobility-wise" when he takes the field for his third NFL season.

"He's young, and one of his great assets is his ability to avoid sacks and escape from the pocket," Payton said. "I don't think you'll see that hindered at all."

Payton said he is confident Nix will be well-positioned to take another step forward in 2026.

"I think Year 3, personnel carry over, a lot of those things will continue to help him," Payton said. "We love how he's played in the first two years."

RIZZI DETAILS 'PHENOMENAL OPPORTUNITY'

Following his first season as the special teams coordinator/assistant head coach in Denver, Darren Rizzi had the opportunity to participate in the NFL's Accelerator Program in May.

The program, which Rizzi described as "phenomenal," brings together individuals from around the league with aspirations of elevating their careers. Rizzi is not a stranger to head-coaching responsibilities, having spent time as an interim head coach in New Orleans in 2024, and he shared on Thursday that "it is a goal of mine to get [a head coaching job]" in a full-time capacity.

Rizzi, who shared just how beneficial it was to spend time with potential future NFL head coaches and general managers, was quick to express his gratitude for the opportunity to attend.