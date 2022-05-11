Denver Broncos | News

'My speed ain't going nowhere': KJ Hamler reflects on a challenging and lengthy injury recovery and his path forward

May 11, 2022 at 04:58 PM
220511_hamler

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — KJ Hamler's recovery has been even more impressive than previously understood.

It was already shocking to see Hamler doing toe-tapping footwork drills during the team's voluntary veteran minicamp sessions; one video posted to Twitter caused a fan to reply, in all caps, "doesn't even look like he got hurt."

But as Hamler revealed Wednesday, it wasn't just a torn ACL that he was recovering from; he also had his hip repaired, as he also hurt it on the same play.

"It was kind of a double whammy, really," Hamler said. "That was probably the hardest part. You have to be really careful because of the hip and then the knee, and it's all on the same side."

This isn't the first time the young Broncos receiver has dealt with a serious injury rehab process, as he recovered from an ACL tear during his senior season in high school. But now, with more advanced technology and greater resources, Hamler said he feels like he's able to improve more quickly.

"I'm not starting from scratch; I'm starting from experience," Hamler said. "When people saw me running routes at 19, 20 miles an hour seven months out and I'm running 25-yard outs and stuff like that, it's just — it's a mentality. Twenty percent is mental. After you get past that hump, it's fine. So I really wasn't scared to go out there and do any routes or cut any type of way. I just try to do it how I used to, and it just felt normal."

The process, however, was much more difficult emotionally because while he was going through the physical challenge of rebuilding strength and motion in his knee, he lost one of the most important people in his life in his grandmother.

"Man, that was my rock, really," Hamler said. "Nobody else really took care of me more than her, besides my actual mother. I used to take her to get her hair done, get her food every time I come home. And she was going through struggles. She had Parkinson's disease and things of that nature. It was days I didn't want to show up to therapy, and I always thought about her. She's doing therapy, so I've got to go do it. I know she wouldn't give up, so I ain't gonna give up."

In the early months of the recovery, Hamler was in "a dark spot" in his life, he said, but what will finally get him out of there is simple.

"Just playing ball again," Hamler said. "I feel like when you take something that you love away, you kind of figure out, like, 'What am I gonna do?'"

Since being able to return to football activities, Hamler has focused on figuring out what he's going to do on the field with the Broncos' new quarterback, Russell Wilson.

To best identify his potential given Wilson's arm strength and accuracy, Hamler has spoken with Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. Like Hamler, Lockett is a speedy receiver and was able to capitalize on those skills; over the past four years, Lockett has caught 36 touchdowns.

"Just being in his ear, always asking him questions," Hamler said of the advice he received from Lockett. "Just basically being a sponge and absorbing stuff, because Russ wants stuff very specific. 'I want it at this spot at this time, this area.' So just picking his brain. I kind of see myself playing that Tyler Lockett role this year, so just trying to be a sponge and just listen to him."

While Hamler is not yet 100 percent — he said he plans on being back in time for training camp — he said he's "progressing every day" and "well ahead of schedule."

It may have surprised people, but perhaps they should have expected his recovery to have gone this quickly. After all, speed is what Hamler knows best, and once he's fully back, that's what he expects from himself.

"My speed ain't going nowhere," Hamler said. "I should be faster."

Related Content

news

Broncos' single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday, May 12

Ticket availability will vary, as the Broncos have sold out 393 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970, but a limited number of tickets will be available for all games.

news

Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy picked by ESPN as Broncos' top fantasy-football sleeper

"[A] quarterback who can consistently get him the ball, on time, should fuel plenty of improvement in his production," Jeff Legwold wrote.

news

Predicting the Broncos' 2022 schedule

The official 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. MT. Before then, it's time to take a guess.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' La Canfora predicts an MVP season for Russell Wilson

"I see Denver as being a very real factor in a loaded AFC, and Russ is going to get his cookies," La Canfora writes.

news

Broncos to face Rams in Los Angeles on Christmas Day

Denver will face the defending Super Bowl champion on Dec. 25.

news

Mile High Morning: Anonymous NFL scouts/execs applaud Broncos' selection of TE Greg Dulcich

"[I]n the pass game, there's some really good stuff," a scout told ESPN. "He's a route runner."

news

'This is the best Mother's Day gift that I could ever have': How Nik Bonitto's mother watched his dreams come true during the draft

As her son Nik Bonitto became a Bronco, Sandra Penn couldn't help but relive the path that made his NFL dreams a reality.

news

Sacco Sez: The scouting of Steve Watson

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how Steve Watson became a Bronco.

news

Mile High Morning: An early preview of storylines for the Broncos' trip to London to face the Jaguars

"I expect we'll see a high-flying Denver Broncos offense and we'll see what that Jacksonville Jaguars front seven looks like with some key new additions," Daniel Jeremiah said.

news

Best moments from Behind the Broncos: Episode 4

In this episode, we get a never-before-seen look into the Broncos' draft process, from prospect meetings at the Combine to how the Broncos approached the draft in the war room.

Advertising