'That's going to make us better': Why Melvin Gordon III is 'not going to lay down' amid RB competition

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As a free agent, Melvin Gordon III could have picked his new home.

In past years, Gordon has been part of several exceptional and largely balanced running back tandems, and if he so chose, he could have looked for a place where he'd be the unquestioned top runner. Instead, he chose to return to Denver, where he'll reunite with Javonte Williams.

In 2021, the two was the league's most productive tandem, as they were the only teammates to each rush for more than 900 yards on the season, splitting carries evenly at 203 apiece. In 2022, there's no guarantee that dynamic will remain divided the same way, but regardless, Gordon says his mindset will be the same as it's always been.

"I'm not going to lay down," Gordon said Monday. "I've always had that mindset that I've got to go get it, that they're bringing someone in here to take your job and, like I said, I know a lot of people who wanted me to take the backseat. I get it. It's been like that for a while. It's been like that when I was with the Chargers. … I just come out here and do my thing. Thanks for the motivation, everybody. I appreciate y'all. That's extra motivation, and I need it. I need it."

The competition clearly worked a year ago, and while it can be seen as battling against one another, the way Gordon sees it, it creates a net benefit for the team.

"I'm going to just do what's best for the squad," Gordon said. "I put my best foot forward every time I go out there, and then I'll see what happens. The goal is to make them want to play me. I know we're going to do our thing; me and 'Vonte gonna do it. I don't really know how we're going to do the reps or things like that. The goal right now is really to master the playbook and let things play out. But I'm going to definitely be ready to battle.