'The sky's the limit for him': How Pat Surtain II can grow even further after an All-Pro season

As Surtain continues to excel, though, teams may avoid throwing the ball his way. How he works to continue to make an impact in spite of that will be another test, as star cornerbacks like Champ Bailey before him learned.

"You've just got to just create plays your own way," Surtain said. "Even if the ball's not coming to you, you can still make an impact by running to the ball, causing strip fumbles. Just locking down your side of the field. That's as big of an impact as you not having a turnover. I just think that just doing that, helping the defense out, that's what I'm looking to take my game toward."

Through the early stages of the transition and after watching Surtain's game tape, new Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has come away impressed.

"He's special," Joseph said Wednesday. "I've watched him play in a lot of games, and he's special. He's a prototype when it comes to height, weight, arm length and all those things. His special trait is his intelligence. He's a very, very smart player. He understands the game, and he works at the game on a daily basis. When you combine that part with his physical traits, it's unique. He's coachable, and he wants to get better every single day. He's definitely a special player."

Sean Payton has seen the same things from Surtain, and as an offensive-minded head coach, he knows just how valuable that kind of player can be.

"He's long and he's built [as a] prototype for what you're looking for in that position," Payton said on June 1. "He's got great makeup, he's tough, he's smart and the ball finds him. He's got good ball skills. … I mentioned the physical [traits], and I mentioned mental [traits].

"All those things come together and then you get an elite player, and at corner those are hard to find."

With even better play on the field in his third season, Surtain probably hopes to continue to build his reputation as one of the league's elite players or to be its best cornerback. But his goals go beyond just the individual level.