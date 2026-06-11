Davis Webb 'blessed and thankful' to have HC Sean Payton as resource entering first season as Broncos' OC

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Davis Webb previously worked with a slew of respected offensive minds during his NFL playing career.

As Webb approaches his first season as the Broncos' Offensive Coordinator, though, he knows there's no better resource for him as a first-time play-caller than Head Coach Sean Payton.

"The best [offensive mind] I've been with is upstairs," Webb said Thursday of learning from Payton. "[A] gold jacket Hall of Fame head coach, play-caller, culture builder. For the last three years, sitting next to him in every single staff meeting, every single offensive game plan meeting has rubbed off in a lot of ways."

Payton previously announced at the NFL Combine that Webb would serve as the team's play-caller, sharing that he believed the move was in the best interest of the Broncos.

"I do think he has a gift," Payton said in February. "He's real sharp."

Webb previously called plays for the Broncos in a 2025 preseason win over the Cardinals in which Denver notched 562 yards of total offense and averaged nearly 8 yards per play. Following the win, Webb received a game ball in the locker room.

As Webb prepares for regular-season action, he said he'll spend time this summer readying himself to call games — a process that will include calling several mock games. And while the current focus is on installing the offense, he acknowledged the benefit of having Payton's expertise as he navigates his first season as an offensive coordinator.

"That was one reason why I wanted to be here, was with Sean here," Webb said. "I trust him, he trusts me. We think very similarly. I know how he wants the game to be played. It's the same offense for the most part, just little tweaks here and there. This is a Sean Payton-coached football team, a Sean Payton offensive philosophy. We're just going to grow with our QB and our skill players and our offensive line.

"… This is a fun offense to be a part of, and the most attractive thing was leaning on Sean, being in game plan meetings with him, using his experience. I think that's going to benefit a young play-caller. I'm not dumb; I know this is a lot."

Webb will take on that challenge following an offseason in which he interviewed for both coordinator and head-coaching roles around the NFL. The former quarterback, though, said it was "a no-doubter" to return to Denver.

"I love it here," Webb said. "I love the players we have here, I love the staff we have here, I love the ownership we have here, I love our front office. There was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to be here. I didn't really know what the situation was going to be for me, but I pretty much signed immediately whenever they offered."

Webb said he maintains an attitude of thankfulness that Payton "put that trust in me," just as Payton did when he hired Webb ahead of the 2023 season. With Payton as a resource, Webb said he'll now be able to see his own offensive philosophies and guiding principles develop over time.

"I think we'll kind of feel that out as we go," Webb said. "… We'll grow and adapt as the season goes. That's everywhere I've been. We have a pretty good idea of where we've been with Bo [Nix] the last couple years and what's been successful. We started in February as a coaching staff [saying], 'Hey, let's look at the last two years since Bo's taken over. What are we good at? What do we need to re-look at? And what's going on around the league and who we play?' It's been a combination of a lot of things — some new ideas, especially in the spring to kind of get it off the ground and see where everything is at. Once we get to the season, we'll have a better idea."

Until that time arrives, Webb expressed his appreciation for the opportunity and to work alongside both Payton and Nix.