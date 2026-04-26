Broncos 'feel really good' following 2026 NFL Draft, 'helped our team' at key roster spots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the days after the Broncos' AFC Championship Game loss, Denver's leaders acknowledged they accomplished in 2025.

Fourteen regular-season wins. An AFC West title. The conference's No. 1 seed.

And yet, just hours removed from a successful season, General Manager George Paton also referenced that teams would be pushing to topple the Broncos from that perch.

"We're going to have to build," Paton said on Jan. 27. "… We just need to get better than we were."

Nearly three months have passed, and Paton and the Broncos believe their freshly assembled seven-player 2026 NFL Draft class has helped meet that target.

After selecting defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim with the 66th-overall pick, the Broncos added six more players on Saturday — including running back Jonah Coleman, offensive lineman Kage Casey and tight end Justin Joly to begin the day.

Aided by the pick they acquired in the trade down from No. 62, the Broncos moved up the board to snag Joly. They then waited nearly 100 picks before adding another tight end in Dallen Bentley and a pair of defenders in safety Miles Scott and linebacker Red Murdock.

The Broncos' early Day 3 push for offensive contributors wasn't intentional, according to Paton, but it did represent opportunities where the best player available aligned with need.

"I hate saying, 'The best player' [as the strategy], but we just kind of took the best players as they came," Paton said. "Sometimes need and the best player intersected, and it worked out."

And in turn, the Broncos were able to add more quality pieces to a roster that already stood among the league's strongest.