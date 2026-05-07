Broncos LB Red Murdock signs rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft has inked his rookie deal.

Linebacker Red Murdock, the 257th-overall pick and this year's Mr. Irrelevant, signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

Murdock became the third Broncos draft pick to sign his rookie deal.

In 2025, the Buffalo product recorded 142 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and six forced fumbles, earning second-team All-American honors. Murdock also set an NCAA record with 17 career forced fumbles, and his seven forced fumbles in 2024 led all FBS players. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound player earned first-team All-MAC honors in each of his last two college seasons.

"He's a tackling machine," General Manager George Paton said following the draft. "Just really instinctive. Really good against the run. … If you look at his career and all the forced fumbles he had. Just a nose for the ball, relentless motor. [We] think he could be a good special teamer."

Murdock finished his college career with 364 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.