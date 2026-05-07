 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos LB Red Murdock signs rookie contract

May 07, 2026 at 05:01 PM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

Signed_Murdock_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft has inked his rookie deal.

Linebacker Red Murdock, the 257th-overall pick and this year's Mr. Irrelevant, signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

Murdock became the third Broncos draft pick to sign his rookie deal.

In 2025, the Buffalo product recorded 142 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and six forced fumbles, earning second-team All-American honors. Murdock also set an NCAA record with 17 career forced fumbles, and his seven forced fumbles in 2024 led all FBS players. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound player earned first-team All-MAC honors in each of his last two college seasons.

"He's a tackling machine," General Manager George Paton said following the draft. "Just really instinctive. Really good against the run. … If you look at his career and all the forced fumbles he had. Just a nose for the ball, relentless motor. [We] think he could be a good special teamer."

Murdock finished his college career with 364 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Earlier Thursday, the Broncos announced safety Miles Scott and tight end Justin Joly signed their rookie contracts.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign 13 college free agents

The Broncos' roster currently sits at the maximum 91 players.

news

Broncos TE Dallen Bentley signs rookie contract

A two-year starter at Utah, Bentley had a breakthrough season in 2025 when he recorded 48 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns.

news

Broncos TE Justin Joly signs rookie contract

A 2025 first-team All-ACC player, Joly led NC State with 49 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns during his final college season.

news

Broncos S Miles Scott signs rookie contract

Scott was a two-time collegiate captain and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after recording seven pass defenses, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and a sack.

news

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent S Tycen Anderson

The Broncos have added to their defensive backfield.

news

Broncos acquire WR Jaylen Waddle in trade with Dolphins

Denver has added a dynamic playmaker to its offense.

news

CB Ja'Quan McMillian signs 2nd-round RFA tender

A playmaker in Denver's secondary has officially signed his deal.

news

Broncos re-sign RB Jaleel McLaughlin to 1-year contract

In three years with the Broncos, McLaughlin has posted 226 carries for 1,093 yards and three touchdowns while adding 59 catches for 263 yards and four scores.

news

Broncos re-sign FB Adam Prentice to 1-year contract

Prentice played in all 19 total games for the Broncos last season, playing 19 percent of Denver's offensive snaps and 45 percent of the special teams snaps in the regular season.

news

Broncos re-sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to 1-year contract

Humphrey, who played for the Broncos in 2023 and 2024, rejoined the team midway through the 2025 campaign and caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

news

Broncos re-sign TE Lucas Krull to 1-year contract

The Broncos have retained another player in their tight end room.

Advertising