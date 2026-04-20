Broncos mock draft roundup: Draft week projections for Denver's 2026 NFL Draft

We're less than a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Broncos will look to add to their talented roster. Denver no longer holds a first-round pick after acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in March, but the Broncos still hold seven picks in this year's draft. Read on for a look at some of the latest mock draft predictions for Denver's 2026 NFL Draft.

Round 2, No. 62 overall:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: RB Jadarian Price [April 20]

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com: RB Jadarian Price

"It would come as a major surprise if Price isn't the second RB off the board behind Jeremiyah Love. The Broncos make a lot of sense, and they could use a bigger runner who can slot in with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey." [April 20]

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: LB CJ Allen, Georgia [April 15]

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

"Hill is only 21 years old. He would have the benefit of learning coordinator Vance Joseph's defense behind two savvy veterans as he prepared to ultimately step into a starting role." [April 20]

Mike Renner, CBS Sports: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt [April 19]

Round 4, No. 108 overall:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: DT Chris McClellan, Missouri

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com: LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: T Austin Barber, Florida

"He played both right tackle and left tackle for the Gators, and teams figure to evaluate him at guard as well as he begins his NFL career."

Round 4, No. 111 overall:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: EDGE Logan Fano, Utah

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com: TE Jack Endries, Texas

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: T/G Logan Taylor, Boston College

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

"At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Boerkircher demonstrated an ability to use that lengthy frame to make catches in traffic, and his effort as a blocker also shows up during his work on special teams, which could give him an early path to playing time in Denver."

Round 5, No. 170 overall:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com: G Beau Stephens, Iowa

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

"Benny is an easy player to like because of his power profile and active play style," The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler wrote in "The Beast."

Round 7, No. 246 overall:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (Ohio)

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com: WR Barion Brown, LSU

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: DT Bryson Eason, Tennessee

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: RB Noah Whittington, Oregon

"He was also used as a returner, which could give him value as a late-round option for the Broncos."

Round 7, No. 256 overall:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: S Dalton Johnson, Arizona

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com: S Louis Moore, Indiana

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: S Jalen Huskey, Maryland

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: EDGE Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern

"He had at least six sacks in each of the last three seasons, leading the team in each."

Round 7, No. 257 overall:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: EDGE Joshua Weru

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com: G Carver Willis, Washington

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: G Caden Barnett, Wyoming

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: G/C Jager Burton, Kentucky