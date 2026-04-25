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Broncos select RB Jonah Coleman with 108th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 10:33 AM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added talent to their running back room with their second selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Washington running back Jonah Coleman with the 108th-overall pick.

"I always knew I was meant to be a Denver Bronco," Coleman said Saturday. "… It worked out how it was supposed to. When I woke up this morning and looked at the pick order, and saw they were where they were, there was no question and no doubt in my mind I was going to be a Denver Bronco. I'm excited to be part of Broncos Country and do whatever I can to go win games and take things day by day and ultimately just be the best teammate ever."

A two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, Coleman rushed for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry in 12 games in 2025. He also recorded 31 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

A year earlier, Coleman rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season with the Huskies.

Coleman spent the first two years of his career at Arizona, where he led the team with 871 rush yards in 2023.

In his collegiate career, Coleman rushed 552 times for 3,054 yards and 34 touchdowns for the two programs while averaging north of 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 87 passes for 838 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2025, Coleman was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player.

Coleman joins a running back room in Denver that includes J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and multiple other contributors.

"Just playing my role and doing what I do," Coleman said of how he can contribute. "The leadership that I bring to the locker room, the culture, how I can ultimately add to that culture that they have. … Just coming in and being able to be with guys like RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins and stuff like that. Ultimately, have a three-headed monster in the run game. I believe that's where it starts: in the trenches."

The Broncos selected defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim with their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Photos: Fourth-round pick RB Jonah Coleman's path to the Denver Broncos

Flip through photos of running back Jonah Coleman's path from Arizona to Washington and now to the Denver Broncos, who selected him with the 108th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (24) stiff arms California cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (24) stiff arms California cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (7) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 38-35. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (7) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 38-35. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (3) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Northern Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (3) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Northern Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (3) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
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Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (3) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) is tackled by Washington State edge Andrew Edson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) is tackled by Washington State edge Andrew Edson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman hurdles over Northwestern defensive back Evan Smith (12) as linebacker Kenny Soares Jr., right, looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Seattle. Washington won 24-5. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman hurdles over Northwestern defensive back Evan Smith (12) as linebacker Kenny Soares Jr., right, looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Seattle. Washington won 24-5. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington running back Jonah Coleman runs the ball on his way to a touchdown against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman runs the ball on his way to a touchdown against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) reacts with offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett (56) after scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) reacts with offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett (56) after scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) reacts after scoring his second touchdown of the game against UC Davis during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) reacts after scoring his second touchdown of the game against UC Davis during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman smiles after a win against UC Davis in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman smiles after a win against UC Davis in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs the ball past Maryland linebacker Daniel Wingate, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
12 / 19

Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs the ball past Maryland linebacker Daniel Wingate, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington running back Jonah Coleman, left, runs against Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman, left, runs against Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington running back Jonah Coleman jumps over Illinois defensive back Jaheim Clarke during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman jumps over Illinois defensive back Jaheim Clarke during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman scores a touchdown under Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman scores a touchdown under Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman runs the ball against Illinois defensive back Jaheim Clarke (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
16 / 19

Washington running back Jonah Coleman runs the ball against Illinois defensive back Jaheim Clarke (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs the ball against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs the ball against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the second half of the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the second half of the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Jonah Coleman (04) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Washington running back Jonah Coleman (04) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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