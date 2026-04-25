Broncos select RB Jonah Coleman with 108th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added talent to their running back room with their second selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Denver selected Washington running back Jonah Coleman with the 108th-overall pick.
"I always knew I was meant to be a Denver Bronco," Coleman said Saturday. "… It worked out how it was supposed to. When I woke up this morning and looked at the pick order, and saw they were where they were, there was no question and no doubt in my mind I was going to be a Denver Bronco. I'm excited to be part of Broncos Country and do whatever I can to go win games and take things day by day and ultimately just be the best teammate ever."
A two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, Coleman rushed for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry in 12 games in 2025. He also recorded 31 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns.
A year earlier, Coleman rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season with the Huskies.
Coleman spent the first two years of his career at Arizona, where he led the team with 871 rush yards in 2023.
In his collegiate career, Coleman rushed 552 times for 3,054 yards and 34 touchdowns for the two programs while averaging north of 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 87 passes for 838 yards and three touchdowns.
In 2025, Coleman was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player.
Coleman joins a running back room in Denver that includes J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and multiple other contributors.
"Just playing my role and doing what I do," Coleman said of how he can contribute. "The leadership that I bring to the locker room, the culture, how I can ultimately add to that culture that they have. … Just coming in and being able to be with guys like RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins and stuff like that. Ultimately, have a three-headed monster in the run game. I believe that's where it starts: in the trenches."
The Broncos selected defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim with their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Flip through photos of running back Jonah Coleman's path from Arizona to Washington and now to the Denver Broncos, who selected him with the 108th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.