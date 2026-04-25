Broncos select RB Jonah Coleman with 108th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

"I always knew I was meant to be a Denver Bronco," Coleman said Saturday. "… It worked out how it was supposed to. When I woke up this morning and looked at the pick order, and saw they were where they were, there was no question and no doubt in my mind I was going to be a Denver Bronco. I'm excited to be part of Broncos Country and do whatever I can to go win games and take things day by day and ultimately just be the best teammate ever."