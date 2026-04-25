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Broncos select OL Kage Casey with 111th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 10:44 AM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have fortified their offensive line with their second Day 3 selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey with the 111th-overall pick.

"They've been a team that I've been eyeing and I was really hoping they would pick me, and I'm so happy it came true," Casey said Saturday.

Casey started 41 consecutive games at left tackle for the Broncos over the last three seasons, and he led his team in total snaps over each of the last two years.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound player earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2024 and 2025, and he was a freshman All-American and second-team all-conference selection in 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Casey allowed just six sacks across 1,351 snaps in his career, and he did not allow a sack during the 2024 campaign.

"I play quick, aggressive," Casey said. "My football intelligence and my ability to read the field and slow down the game for myself … I'm an extremely consistent guy, I'm disciplined. And I'm ready to learn wherever I need to be."

The Broncos previously selected running back Jonah Coleman on Saturday.

Photos: Fourth-round pick OL Kage Casey’s path to the Denver Broncos

Flip through photos of offensive lineman Kage Casey's path from the Boise State Broncos to the Denver Broncos, who selected him with the 111th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey is pictured during an NCAA football game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
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Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey is pictured during an NCAA football game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo via Boise State University Athletics
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Photo via Boise State University Athletics

Photo via Boise State University Athletics
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Photo via Boise State University Athletics

Tyler McFarland/Boise State University
Photo by Kenna Harbison / Boise State University
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Photo by Kenna Harbison / Boise State University

Kenna Harbison/Boise State University
Boise State Football 2024 Game 12 vs Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium. Photo by Kenna Harbison.
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Boise State Football 2024 Game 12 vs Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium. Photo by Kenna Harbison.

Kenna Harbison/Boise State University
Boise State offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) during the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff game against Boise State, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Boise State offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) during the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff game against Boise State, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State Football 2024 Fiesta Bowl vs Penn State at State Farm Stadium. Photo by Kenna Harbison
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Boise State Football 2024 Fiesta Bowl vs Penn State at State Farm Stadium. Photo by Kenna Harbison

Kenna Harbison/Boise State University
Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) works to block New Mexico defensive tackle Okiki Olorunfunmi (17) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) works to block New Mexico defensive tackle Okiki Olorunfunmi (17) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) works to block New Mexico defensive tackle Okiki Olorunfunmi (17) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) works to block New Mexico defensive tackle Okiki Olorunfunmi (17) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) looks on against New Mexico during a run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) looks on against New Mexico during a run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) battles with UNLV defensive lineman Cohen Fuller (55) in the second half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 38-21.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) battles with UNLV defensive lineman Cohen Fuller (55) in the second half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 38-21.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo via Boise State University Athletics
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Photo via Boise State University Athletics

Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (13) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (13) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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