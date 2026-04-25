Broncos select OL Kage Casey with 111th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have fortified their offensive line with their second Day 3 selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Denver selected Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey with the 111th-overall pick.
"They've been a team that I've been eyeing and I was really hoping they would pick me, and I'm so happy it came true," Casey said Saturday.
Casey started 41 consecutive games at left tackle for the Broncos over the last three seasons, and he led his team in total snaps over each of the last two years.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound player earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2024 and 2025, and he was a freshman All-American and second-team all-conference selection in 2023.
According to Pro Football Focus, Casey allowed just six sacks across 1,351 snaps in his career, and he did not allow a sack during the 2024 campaign.
"I play quick, aggressive," Casey said. "My football intelligence and my ability to read the field and slow down the game for myself … I'm an extremely consistent guy, I'm disciplined. And I'm ready to learn wherever I need to be."
The Broncos previously selected running back Jonah Coleman on Saturday.
Flip through photos of offensive lineman Kage Casey's path from the Boise State Broncos to the Denver Broncos, who selected him with the 111th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.