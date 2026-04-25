Broncos select S Miles Scott with 246th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their secondary.
Denver selected Miles Scott out of Illinois with the 246th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
A two-time collegiate captain, Scott earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after recording seven passes defensed, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and a sack.
Scott — who began his career as a wide receiver — appeared in 55 games throughout his five-year college career, making 37 starts.
Scott joins a Denver safety room that includes Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, among several other contributors.
Earlier on Saturday, the Broncos selected running back Jonah Coleman, offensive lineman Kage Casey and tight end Justin Joly.