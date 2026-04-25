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Broncos select TE Justin Joly with 152nd-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 12:40 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a tight end to their roster.

Denver traded up and drafted NC State tight end Justin Joly with the 152nd-overall pick.

The Broncos acquired the 152nd-overall pick from the Browns in exchange for 2026 fifth-round (No. 170) and sixth-round (No. 182) picks.

"I feel like there's a lot of things that [the Broncos] think I can do, between the backfield and the slot," Joly said Saturday. "Obviously, I'm going to have to learn and get ready to just play. But overall, I look forward to it, and I know they do too. I'm just happy they believe in my skill set."

Joly, a two-year starter for the Wolfpack, led the team with 49 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns in 2025, earning first-team All-ACC honors.

A 6-foot-3, 241-pound player, Joly began his career at UConn, appearing in 24 games with 10 starts across two seasons.

Joly joins a Denver tight end room that includes Adam Trautman, Evan Engram and Nate Adkins, among several other contributors.

"I'm just here to do whatever they need me to do," Joly said. "Any time my name is called, I'm blessed to do that, without a doubt."

Earlier on Saturday, the Broncos selected running back Jonah Coleman and offensive lineman Kage Casey.

Photos: Fifth-round pick Justin Joly's path to the Denver Broncos

Flip through photos of tight end Justin Joly's path from UConn to NC State and now to the Denver Broncos, who selected him with the 152nd-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

UConn tight end Justin Joly (17) catches a pass from quarterback Joseph Fagnano (2) during the second half an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in East Hartford, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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UConn tight end Justin Joly (17) catches a pass from quarterback Joseph Fagnano (2) during the second half an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in East Hartford, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (15) runs the ball after a catch against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Play was negated following a penalty. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
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North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (15) runs the ball after a catch against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Play was negated following a penalty. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (15) runs the ball away from Western Carolina's Quez Royal (13) after a catch against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Play was negated following a penalty. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
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North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (15) runs the ball away from Western Carolina's Quez Royal (13) after a catch against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Play was negated following a penalty. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (15) dives with the ball into the end zone against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Play was negated following a penalty. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
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North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (15) dives with the ball into the end zone against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Play was negated following a penalty. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State's Justin Joly (15) runs a route during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
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North Carolina State's Justin Joly (15) runs a route during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State's Justin Joly (15) tries to avoid the tackle of Western Carolina's Bo Simpson-Nealy (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
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North Carolina State's Justin Joly (15) tries to avoid the tackle of Western Carolina's Bo Simpson-Nealy (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (15) is tackled by Wake Forest's Dylan Hazen (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
7 / 15

North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (15) is tackled by Wake Forest's Dylan Hazen (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Photo via NC State University Athletics
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Photo via NC State University Athletics

Photo via NC State University Athletics
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Photo via NC State University Athletics

Gregg Forwerck/Gregg Forwerck
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (7) runs as Miami defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (7) runs as Miami defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)
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North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

David Yeazell/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (7) watches the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)
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North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (7) watches the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team tight end Justin Joly (17), of North Carolina State, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team tight end Justin Joly (17), of North Carolina State, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (09) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (09) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (09) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly (09) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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