Broncos select TE Justin Joly with 152nd-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a tight end to their roster.

Denver traded up and drafted NC State tight end Justin Joly with the 152nd-overall pick.

The Broncos acquired the 152nd-overall pick from the Browns in exchange for 2026 fifth-round (No. 170) and sixth-round (No. 182) picks.

"I feel like there's a lot of things that [the Broncos] think I can do, between the backfield and the slot," Joly said Saturday. "Obviously, I'm going to have to learn and get ready to just play. But overall, I look forward to it, and I know they do too. I'm just happy they believe in my skill set."

Joly, a two-year starter for the Wolfpack, led the team with 49 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns in 2025, earning first-team All-ACC honors.

A 6-foot-3, 241-pound player, Joly began his career at UConn, appearing in 24 games with 10 starts across two seasons.

Joly joins a Denver tight end room that includes Adam Trautman, Evan Engram and Nate Adkins, among several other contributors.

"I'm just here to do whatever they need me to do," Joly said. "Any time my name is called, I'm blessed to do that, without a doubt."