Broncos select TE Dallen Bentley with 256th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another tight end on Day 3.
Denver selected Dallen Bentley out of Utah with the 256th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
A two-year starter for the Utes, Bentley recorded 48 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, earning third team All-Big 12 honors. He was also named a semifinalist for the 2025 John Mackey Award, which is presented to the nation's top collegiate tight end.
Bentley joins a tight end room that includes Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, 2026 fifth-round draft pick Justin Joly and several other players.
Earlier on Saturday, the Broncos also selected Joly, running back Jonah Coleman, offensive lineman Kage Casey and safety Miles Scott.