Broncos select DT Tyler Onyedim with 66th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their defensive front with their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

After Denver traded back from the 62nd-overall selection, the Broncos chose Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim with the 66th-overall pick.

The Broncos acquired the 66th pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 182) from the Bills in the trade.

In his lone season at Texas A&M, Onyedim recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and 48 tackles.

In four previous seasons for Iowa State, he tallied a combined 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and 90 total tackles.

"I feel like I'm a versatile player," Onyedim said Friday. "I can play anywhere on the D-line. I feel like my get-off is a real good get-off, I have a really good first step. I feel like that's me — I'm a true D-lineman."

Onyedim appeared in 39 games over the past three seasons while starting 33 contests.

The 6-foot-3, 292-pound player recorded Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors in 2023 while with the Cyclones.

Onyedim joins a talented Denver defensive front, which includes Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike, 2025 third-round pick Sai'vion Jones and multiple other contributors.