 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

'We have experience with this': Broncos enter familiar scenario in 2026 NFL Draft with unchanged high expectations

Apr 16, 2026 at 03:25 PM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton prepare for their fourth draft together, they face a familiar scenario as they aim to add to the Broncos' talented roster.

After acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos currently do not hold a first-round selection and are slated to make their first pick in the second round. Paton, who noted he and Payton have experience finding talent without a first-round pick, stressed that both the anticipation level and evaluation process have remained relatively unchanged.

"Our expectations are the same – they're high," Paton said Thursday. "We think there are good players in this draft. We think there are good players where we're picking at [No.] 62."

Added Payton: "The preparation is trying to properly grade each player that's in the draft. Certainly, there are some obvious ones, but nonetheless, you're trying to do that. … Then certainly later in the process, you obviously address where you're selecting. ... I don't know that [the situation] changes any, relative to the preparation for the draft."

In terms of addressing the current second-round selection, Paton said that "when you're trying to build your roster, you just want the best players." While depth at certain positions factors into the equation, the Broncos' general manager did not shy away from the idea of also building on existing strengths.

"We're always going to take the best player available, within reason," Paton said. "… You always want to build on a strength. I think we've done that since we arrived, and it has worked."

So, too, has adding critical pieces of the roster with later picks. Denver has specifically thrived with second-round selections since Paton's arrival: outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and running back RJ Harvey were all chosen within a span of four selections — from No. 60 overall to No. 64 overall — and have found success during their tenures in Denver.

"A lot of it is the last line [of the scouting report], [which] is vision," Payton said of the draft process. "So, some are real good football players, and the initial vision might be, 'We see [him] as a situational player, special teams, feel like he's a starter within Year 2 or 3.' It can vary depending on what position that player plays, and they might have very similar grades. It's the vision within this roster."

Paton believes that some of that success in that range of the draft can be attributed to selecting "high-trait players" that have sometimes taken time to develop. He acknowledged that while it's ideal for a player to come in and contribute right away, the current talent level of the roster could make it difficult to "come in and start Day 1."

Nonetheless, he said he and Payton will continue to go through their typical pre-draft process as they evaluate their options at No. 62 and beyond.

"Our process has worked, and it continues to evolve," Paton said. "I think it's better. I feel more prepared for this draft than I was for last year's and the prior draft. We've done well in that realm [late in the second round]. It doesn't mean anything. We still go through our process."

That process will also involve evaluating the flexibility that the team has with its draft capital. In addition to the second-round pick, the Broncos currently hold two fourth-round selections, one fifth-round pick and three seventh round-picks. Though Paton said it's "unlikely" that Denver will move into the first round, he shared that moving up within the second round remains a possibility.

"We like it," Paton said of the current picks Denver holds. "We don't mind it, and we know we still have flexibility with the seven picks to move up or move back and get more picks. We have experience with this. We've gotten good players with lesser picks, so we feel good."

With the draft just a week away, Payton said the evaluation process is "never really finished" and continues until the final moments.

"If the draft were in three weeks, we'd still be watching more tape up until that process just to make sure we got it right," Payton said.

Added Paton of learning from being in this scenario before: "It's very similar to what we have done. … Going through every possible scenario, so on draft day you aren't surprised. We haven't been surprised yet, and we've been happy with the results."

Related Content

news

'I'm humbled to be alongside those great names': Broncos Ring of Famer Steve Foley inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

"It's a tremendous honor not only for me, but also for my family," Foley told DenverBroncos.com

news

'It's a pretty transformational time': Broncos President Damani Leech joins Denver sports leaders to discuss future of sports development in Mile High City

"I think a lot of us have an opportunity to do some really, really special things, when we step back and think about what we can really do for this city," Leech said. "… We're going to play a role in that, and I'm excited about that."

news

Super Bowl 50 champion T.J. Ward to announce Denver's Day 2 pick at 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos currently hold the 62nd-overall pick.

news

Mile High Morning: Bo Nix pens letter to newborn daughter on perspective, overcoming adversity

"I'm grateful for my teammates and a head coach and staff that believe in me," Nix wrote. "I'm grateful for our fans and all of Broncos Country. I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given in Denver."

news

'We have a good feel for that': Broncos approach 2026 NFL Draft with history of second-round success

The Broncos are searching for another key contributor after selecting Nik Bonitto, Marvin Mims Jr. and RJ Harvey in the second round during General Manager George Paton's tenure in Denver.

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Draft analysts' latest projections for Denver's 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos' operations team honored as AFC Travel Director of the Year

Following the Broncos' best season on the field in a decade, the team's support staff has been recognized with a league-wide honor.

news

'It takes all of us': Owner Carrie Walton Penner emphasizes need for community support, partner collaboration for Burnham Yard development

"The timeline is aggressive," Walton Penner said, "and so we're looking forward to getting a little bit more momentum there, too."

news

Annual Meeting Notebook: HC Sean Payton highlights strength of WR Jaylen Waddle's game, outlines plan for voluntary offseason program

"With regards to the player, he is explosive," Payton said of Waddle.

news

Annual Meeting Notebook: Owner & CEO Greg Penner explains why trade for Jaylen Waddle fits Broncos' opportunistically aggressive offseason approach

"We were prepared to be aggressive if we thought that there was an opportunity," Penner said. "At the same time, we weren't going to be aggressive just to be aggressive."

news

As Broncos prepare to move into new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, President Damani Leech expects to host more fans at training camp

More of Broncos Country will be able to watch their team take the field this summer.

Advertising