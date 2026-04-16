Super Bowl 50 champion T.J. Ward to announce Denver's Day 2 pick at 2026 NFL Draft 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Super Bowl 50 champion is set to announce Denver's Day 2 pick at the 2026 NFL Draft.

T.J. Ward, the former Broncos safety who spent three seasons (2014-16) of his eight-year pro career in Denver, will make the announcement in Pittsburgh.

Denver currently holds one Day 2 pick (No. 62 overall), which falls in the second round. The selection is also currently the Broncos' first of the 2026 NFL Draft, following the team's trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Ward, a second-round selection of the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft, earned Pro Bowl honors during his first two seasons in Denver. A member of the elite "No-Fly Zone" secondary, Ward recorded an interception and fumble recovery in Denver's Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

In three seasons with the Broncos, Ward recorded 222 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 5.0 sacks, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Ward is the latest former Broncos player to announce a pick for the team. In recent years, running back Montee Ball announced Denver's 2025 selections of RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant, while former tight end Tony Scheffler delivered an impassioned announcement of linebacker Jonah Elliss in 2024.