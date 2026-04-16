 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Super Bowl 50 champion T.J. Ward to announce Denver's Day 2 pick at 2026 NFL Draft 

Apr 16, 2026 at 10:45 AM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

260416_Ward_use

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. A Super Bowl 50 champion is set to announce Denver's Day 2 pick at the 2026 NFL Draft.

T.J. Ward, the former Broncos safety who spent three seasons (2014-16) of his eight-year pro career in Denver, will make the announcement in Pittsburgh.

Denver currently holds one Day 2 pick (No. 62 overall), which falls in the second round. The selection is also currently the Broncos' first of the 2026 NFL Draft, following the team's trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Ward, a second-round selection of the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft, earned Pro Bowl honors during his first two seasons in Denver. A member of the elite "No-Fly Zone" secondary, Ward recorded an interception and fumble recovery in Denver's Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

In three seasons with the Broncos, Ward recorded 222 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 5.0 sacks, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Ward is the latest former Broncos player to announce a pick for the team. In recent years, running back Montee Ball announced Denver's 2025 selections of RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant, while former tight end Tony Scheffler delivered an impassioned announcement of linebacker Jonah Elliss in 2024.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25.

Related Content

news

'I'm humbled to be alongside those great names': Broncos Ring of Famer Steve Foley inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

"It's a tremendous honor not only for me, but also for my family," Foley told DenverBroncos.com

news

'It's a pretty transformational time': Broncos President Damani Leech joins Denver sports leaders to discuss future of sports development in Mile High City

"I think a lot of us have an opportunity to do some really, really special things, when we step back and think about what we can really do for this city," Leech said. "… We're going to play a role in that, and I'm excited about that."

news

'We have experience with this': Broncos enter familiar scenario in 2026 NFL Draft with unchanged high expectations

"We're always going to take the best player available, within reason," Paton said.

news

Mile High Morning: Bo Nix pens letter to newborn daughter on perspective, overcoming adversity

"I'm grateful for my teammates and a head coach and staff that believe in me," Nix wrote. "I'm grateful for our fans and all of Broncos Country. I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given in Denver."

news

'We have a good feel for that': Broncos approach 2026 NFL Draft with history of second-round success

The Broncos are searching for another key contributor after selecting Nik Bonitto, Marvin Mims Jr. and RJ Harvey in the second round during General Manager George Paton's tenure in Denver.

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Draft analysts' latest projections for Denver's 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos' operations team honored as AFC Travel Director of the Year

Following the Broncos' best season on the field in a decade, the team's support staff has been recognized with a league-wide honor.

news

'It takes all of us': Owner Carrie Walton Penner emphasizes need for community support, partner collaboration for Burnham Yard development

"The timeline is aggressive," Walton Penner said, "and so we're looking forward to getting a little bit more momentum there, too."

news

Annual Meeting Notebook: HC Sean Payton highlights strength of WR Jaylen Waddle's game, outlines plan for voluntary offseason program

"With regards to the player, he is explosive," Payton said of Waddle.

news

Annual Meeting Notebook: Owner & CEO Greg Penner explains why trade for Jaylen Waddle fits Broncos' opportunistically aggressive offseason approach

"We were prepared to be aggressive if we thought that there was an opportunity," Penner said. "At the same time, we weren't going to be aggressive just to be aggressive."

news

As Broncos prepare to move into new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, President Damani Leech expects to host more fans at training camp

More of Broncos Country will be able to watch their team take the field this summer.

Advertising