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Broncos mock draft roundup: Day 2 projections for the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2026 at 11:07 AM
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With Round 1 in the books, we've reached Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Following the first 32 selections, several outlets have reconfigured their mock drafts to provide a look at what could be on the horizon in Rounds 2 and 3. The Broncos are slated to make the 62nd-overall pick, which comes late in the second round. Read on for a look at Day 2 projections for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Round 2, No. 62 overall:

Matt Miller, ESPN: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Trotter is a force in the running game with an attacking, downhill style.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Another hybrid-type defender who could line up as a Sam 'backer or operate in the stack, Golday plays a bit like a smaller version of Detroit Lions star Jack Campbell.

Jacob Camenker, USA Today: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Hill is a versatile linebacker who generated 249 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 17 sacks, three interceptions and eight forced fumbles across three seasons at Texas. He's already a very good run defender and has room for improvement, as he will only be a 21-year-old rookie.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Dunker has the versatility to fulfill multiple positions along the offensive line, which is valuable in a pinch.

Daniel Flick, SI.com: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Hill is an intriguing talent. He's big, long, rangy and athletic, with a high ceiling and proven versatility as a blitzer.

Mark Schofield, SB Nation: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Cayden Steele, NJ.com: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Eric Froton, NBC Sports: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

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