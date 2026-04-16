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'It's a pretty transformational time': Broncos President Damani Leech joins Denver sports leaders to discuss future of sports development in Mile High City

Apr 16, 2026 at 03:50 PM
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Aric DiLalla

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Gabriel Christus/2026 Denver Broncos

DENVER — Colorado professional sports teams are working to create transformational change across Denver, and the Broncos are among the organizations at the forefront.

At Thursday's "Reimagine Denver: Stadium City" panel presented by the Denver Business Journal, Broncos President Damani Leech joined Kroenke Sports and Entertainment President Kevin Demoff and Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet for a panel on planned sports developments across the Denver Metro area.

The three team presidents shared a unifying sentiment during the nearly 90-minute panel discussion: Denver is a world-class city with world-class fan — and that standard expands to the infrastructure surrounding those teams.

"You look at Burnham Yard, Empower Field at Mile High, River Mile, Santa Fe Yards, it's a pretty transformational time for the city of Denver," Leech said. "I think a lot of us have an opportunity to do some really, really special things, when we step back and think about what we can really do for this city. … We're going to play a role in that, and I'm excited about that."

Added Demoff: "It's great to be in a city where the standard is championships."

Leech pointed to the hundreds of acres that are poised to be developed between the Broncos, Summit, Nuggets and Avalanche — and he said the result will be great for the city of Denver.

As the three organizations aim to build developments that enhance the city, all three leaders spoke to value a stadium or arena can provide in being the focal point of a neighborhood.

"It all has to come together in a meaningful way," Demoff said.

Millet referred to the planned stadiums for the Broncos and Summit as "an anchor" for the surrounding developments, while Demoff referred to them as "the glue" for the projects. The three organizational leaders also spoke to the need for the developments to "come alive" and be vibrant places for the community on more than just game days.

"You know how difficult it is to create something that is a connection to people, that is a draw to people," Leech said. "That is really hard to build. I think stadiums create identity and culture for a district or a neighborhood that people understand and connect with and say, 'OK, I'm familiar with that stadium or arena, and now I'm more inclined to go explore what's around it.' Explore it, live there, work there — all those things."

Added Millet on the Broncos' Burnham Yard development: "Their project, it is sort of like our project, but on steroids — in a good way. This mixed-use development, the integration of parks into the project, I just think are really meaningful. Everyone you're seeing is sort of moving away from these stadiums surrounded by parking lots. I think that it is also the sign of a healthy city. That piece is really exciting."

Leech credited the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for imagining the possibilities for their surrounding stadium development through a significant amount of research and site visits. Leech said he's made a number of trips to mixed-use districts like Los Angeles' Hollywood Park and The Battery in Atlanta to better understand what makes those areas unique.

"I've been really impressed by [Owners] Greg and Carrie Penner," Leech said. "Just their level of inquisitiveness, the amount of humility they've [had] by traveling around the country, talking to different real-estate developers, builders, asking questions about what makes community special, what makes them unique."

"… I think the one thing that is true about it is you can't just sort of set out and just say, 'These are all of these boxes and this is what we're going to fill it with.' … We are committed to making sure it's really special and it's unique. … You get one shot at doing this, and they're going to put a tremendous amount of resources in it, and they want to do it in the right way."

Leech said the Broncos' current plan for the Burnham Yard site is a medium-density area that doesn't aim to feel like an extension of downtown Denver.

"We are right next to an existing historic neighborhood," Leech said. "We don't want to overshadow that from a visual standpoint. Obviously, the stadium will be pretty prominent and proud, but what's around it, we're expecting to be pretty medium density."

Leech acknowledged the Broncos hope to host a number of prominent events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, College Football Playoff and WrestleMania. Those events, though, remain on the horizon as the stadium development process continues — and Leech said the Broncos "can't do that alone." While the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has announced Burnham Yard as the preferred site for a privately funded stadium and surrounding development, Leech noted the need for collaboration with state and local officials.

"[The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group wants] to build something in partnership with the city and with the state," Leech said. "And both the mayor and the governor have pledged to provide what they feel like is appropriate support for infrastructure and things like that in a way that, we think, is fair, quite honestly. We're working towards that. We're working hard, arm and arm with city council members. We've got a great relationship with them, and we'll continue to do that over the next several months and years until we bring this to fruition."

As the Broncos work toward that stadium, they'll do so with neighbors in Demoff and Millet who are working toward similar goals.

"We talk to each other, we lean on each other," Leech said. "We ask questions about, 'What are you thinking about?' 'Why are you thinking about doing this?' And it's really helpful. A lot of times, it can feel like you're going it alone, but you really aren't. Not just in this city but around the NFL, there's probably a half-dozen stadiums [being planned or constructed]. … We all lean on each other [to] share ideas, thoughts [and] concerns."

Added Demoff: "This city has the capacity for all three of these projects."

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