Broncos sign DB Ricardo Hallman, WR Kyrese Rowan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has added a pair of players to its roster.

The Broncos signed defensive back Ricardo Hallman and wide receiver Kyrese Rowan, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos placed defensive end Matt Henningsen on injured reserve and released defensive back Sam Webb in corresponding moves.

Hallman started 38 consecutive games to finish his career with the Wisconsin Badgers, and he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025. He was one of nine Badgers in program history to record 10 career interceptions.

Rowan, who competed with the Broncos in 2025 and spent time with Denver's practice squad last year, caught 44 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns for Utah State in 2024.

Henningsen, a 2022 sixth-round pick, suffered an injury during Friday's practice. He will miss his second consecutive season after playing 34 games for the Broncos from 2022-23.