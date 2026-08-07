OLB Nik Bonitto voted No. 32 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive season, Nik Bonitto has earned a place among the NFL's best.

Bonitto was named the No. 32-ranked player on the 2026 NFL Top 100 list, the NFL announced Friday.

The Broncos' star pass-rusher improved his positioning from a year ago, as he moved up from the No. 38 spot on the 2025 edition of the list.

Bonitto earned his second career Pro Bowl selection in 2025 as he notched a career-high 14.0 sacks and added 14 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.

The Oklahoma product also recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and two forced fumbles during Denver's playoff run.

With Bonitto's selection, the Broncos have earned their most selections to the Top 100 list since 2016.

Bonitto joins defensive lineman Zach Allen (No. 73), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (No. 68), quarterback Bo Nix (No. 59) and tackle Garett Bolles (No. 42) on this year's list.