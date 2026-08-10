'I feel like that's my game': RB RJ Harvey enters Year 2 with renewed focus on making big plays

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For RJ Harvey, it all comes down to making big plays.

"I feel like that's my game," Harvey told DenverBroncos.com during Week 2 of Broncos training camp. "That was my game in college. I made a lot of big plays. And this year, I want to get back to that and make a lot more big plays for my team."

During four seasons at UCF, Harvey certainly proved he is capable of doing so. With the Knights, he recorded 54 carries of at least 10 yards, and 23.3 percent of his rushes resulted in a gain of at least that distance, which was an FBS-leading mark.

As a rookie in Denver, Harvey wasted no time bringing that explosiveness to the NFL level.

In a Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, Harvey took off for a 50-yard gain that ultimately set up a Broncos' score late in the third quarter. In Week 8, he kicked off a three-touchdown performance with a 40-yard rushing score against the Cowboys to give the Broncos a lead they would never relinquish. And in a Week 16 battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harvey rushed 38 yards to the end zone to tie the game in the third quarter.

Even with a slew of explosive runs, though, Head Coach Sean Payton said Harvey's contributions in the passing game were arguably more impressive.

"I would say if you just measured his first year, he had a bigger impact in the passing game with some of the routes he was running than maybe in the run game because of the rotation," Payton said in August.

In addition to the 540 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns Harvey posted in 2025, he recorded 47 receptions for 356 yards and five receiving touchdowns. His 12 total touchdowns led all NFL rookies. And with a number of impressive plays to choose from, Payton indicated that one of the most remarkable ones was Harvey's go-ahead touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

"For a rookie, it was a pretty instinctive play, and you would've guessed it would've been a receiver," Payton said. "He happened to be in the back of the end zone. So, he's quiet, but he's really smart."

Payton said Harvey "has some good stuff on tape already" heading into Year 2, and the head coach is encouraged by the running back's "natural hands." For Harvey, running routes and catching passes is an aspect of his game he not only takes pride in, but consistently works on improving.

"I want to be one of the best pass-catching backs in the league," Harvey said. "I feel like that's what separates a lot of running backs. In this day and age, you've got to be able to run routes and be able to catch the ball out of the backfield. … I feel like I've always had great hands. During the summer break I did a lot of route running and a lot of receiving training, so that will only help my game get better."

Working with quarterback Bo Nix, Harvey said, has been a beneficial part of the process.

"Bo has been great," Harvey said. "I feel like me and him have great chemistry. And as the years go by, we're only going to get better. … I know Bo's going to be Bo. He's a great player, and I'm glad he's my quarterback."

Nix also spoke highly of Harvey's talent and progress, specifically noting that Harvey has done a "great job of improving in the little things" this offseason.

"I think it's underrated what he does out of the backfield, in protection, in multiple different run looks," Nix said. "We've asked him to do a lot more this offseason and this training camp, and he's responded really well. You can tell that he's growing and learning a little bit more as time goes and it's not all new for him. Now he can just sort of play and make that Year 2 jump."

As Harvey aims to improve in his second year, he does so with increased confidence after stepping into a larger role in Denver's offense during the second half of the 2025 season. Reflecting on his rookie campaign, Harvey said he learned to take things "play by play" and to not "get too up [or] get too down"— lessons he plans to carry with him in 2026.

"I feel like the reps I got [last season] really made me more confident in myself," Harvey said. "Just getting those reps can only make me better as a player. Now, during camp, I feel a lot more comfortable with pass protection and the calls that are coming in. I don't have to think twice about it. I did a lot of thinking last year. And this year, I can just go out there and play comfortable, play fast and be fast and physical."

Even with a year of experience on his side, though, Harvey said continuing to seek out advice from veteran players — including running back J.K. Dobbins — has been an important part of the process. He also credited Dobbins and the rest of the running back room with motivating him to elevate his game as training camp progresses.

"I feel like our whole running back room has been having a great camp," Harvey said. "… We push each other each day to get better."

With the season the horizon, Harvey is confident Denver's offense is poised for an even better campaign in 2026. And whether he's making explosive plays via big runs or long receptions, Harvey plans to be part of that success.