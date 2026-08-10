Thunder Spirit team retiring after more than three decades with Broncos, program to continue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There may not be a sight as synonymous with a Broncos game day as Thunder racing from one end zone to the other.

Since 1993, the white Arabian horse has celebrated Broncos scores by running across the field — and after an unforgettable run lasting more than three decades, the team behind one of the Broncos' most iconic game-day traditions is retiring.

Thunder and the Thunder Spirit team — led by Sharon Magness Blake, Ernie Blake and rider Ann Judge — will be passing the proverbial reins, as their tenure leading the program is coming to a close.

"On behalf of our organization and all of Broncos Country, we thank Sharon Magness Blake and Ernie Blake, Ann Judge and the entire Thunder Spirit team for their extraordinary contributions to the Denver Broncos," Broncos Owner and Foundation Board Chair Carrie Walton Penner said. "For more than three decades, Thunder created lasting memories for fans as an iconic part of our gameday experience and community outreach.

"We have the deepest appreciation for what Sharon, Ernie, Ann and the Thunder Spirit team have meant to the Broncos and look forward to building on their incredible legacy."

The Broncos' Thunder program is set to continue in 2026 and beyond, as the Broncos carry on the legacy and tradition. More information on the next iteration of the Broncos' Thunder program will be provided at a later date.

Under the Thunder Spirit team's management, Thunder has been a key figure in some of the most memorable moments in team history. Since his Mile High debut in 1993, Thunder has journeyed to Super Bowls, participated in a trio of world championship parades and become a staple in the Denver community.

"It's been a privilege," Magness Blake told DenverBroncos.com.

Added Ernie Blake: "It was a terrific seat for all of the games. I loved it."

Thunder's community impact included an annual Christmas party for more than 300 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs, and Judge said involvement in the community was among the most gratifying elements of the program.

"That maybe doesn't have as much notoriety as what we do on the field, but I've always felt like what we did in the community had the most personal impact," Judge said. "The things that we did with schools and libraries and elderly care centers and Boys & Girls Clubs. Those experiences, those are the ones that were not the most visible, but that's where we really changed the course of people's lives. And we did it with a horse."

Magness Blake, Blake and Judge expressed their appreciation and excitement that the program will continue, and they end their tenure with gratitude for the three decades they spent on game days with Broncos Country.

"I'll miss the people," Magness Blake said. "It's family down there. It's family on the field. That makes me want to cry more than anything, because it's like going home. It's like your second home.

"I drive by [Empower Field at Mile High] in the summers and say, 'There's our second home, we'll be back soon.'"