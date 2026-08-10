Broncos Notebook: QB Bo Nix believes 'battle-tested' Broncos will be up to the challenge in 2026

WEBB'S PERSPECTIVE

The Broncos are just days away from their first preseason game, and Payton said he has "the same vision" as Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb for where he'll call plays on game day.

Webb noted Saturday that he'd prefer to call plays from field level, and Payton said while the two have yet to speak on the decision, he expects Webb to be on the field.

"That's probably where he'll be with his communication and the QBs," Payton said.

Webb spent the previous two seasons on the sidelines with Nix, and the Broncos' quarterback said Monday that he was excited for Webb to remain in that setting.

"I've always loved it from a quarterback to a play caller when they're on the sideline with me," Nix said. "I feel like they get the feel of the game a little bit differently. It's obviously seeing the game from a different vantage point, but I think they get to feel the emotions on the sideline. They get to feel the comments from us coming off the [field], what we're seeing and all that kind of stuff. From his point of view and playing quarterback his whole career, I think that's just where he feels comfortable. A lot of former quarterbacks like to call it from the sideline. I don't know why that's the case, but that just seems to be how play-callers roll. I like when the play-caller is there with me and I can come off and have the eye-to-eye conversation. We can sit down and look at the pictures and go through them together and really get to hear from him and not have to call up to the [booth] or get on a headset.

"I think the eye-to-eye communication is really important, so I'm excited that he's going to be down there with us."

THE PRESEASON PLAN

Just as they have in the previous three years, the Broncos' starters are poised to see preseason reps.

"I think it's hard to replicate it, and every year everyone talks about it," Payton said of the importance of the preseason. "You have to build a callus, I just believe in that. Now there's some [players] maybe based on injury or where they're at, we might hold back, but generally we're going to want to play them some in the first game, a little bit more in the second and then we'll see where we're at in the third."

Payton said the team hasn't gone through specific roles for players, but he expects the group to play. Asked specifically about Nix's participation, Payton said he would update the media following the conversation about those roles.