Broncos, Seahawks to wear throwback uniforms for Week 6 'Thursday Night Football' showdown

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos and Seahawks are throwing it back in prime time.

Denver and Seattle will each wear their respective throwback jerseys for a Week 6 "Thursday Night Football Game," the teams announced Tuesday.

Inspired by the Broncos' Orange Crush era jerseys, Denver's throwback jerseys were introduced as part of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.

Since introducing the uniform set, the Broncos are 5-0 in their throwbacks.

The orange jerseys feature oversized white numbers with Legacy Blue trim, while the pants feature an orange-and-Legacy-Blue stripe on the side of the pants. The iconic helmet features the popular Denver "D" logo on a Legacy Blue shell, a vertical orange stripe and a white facemask. Denver will also wear its orange-and-blue striped socks to complete the look.

The matchup, which will feature Seattle wearing its royal blue throwbacks, is a callback to old AFC West battles. Denver and Seattle competed in the same division from 1977-2001, and the Broncos wore their iconic "D" logo for much of that tenure.

In addition to their game against the Seahawks, the Broncos are permitted to wear alternate jerseys up to three more times during the 2026 season.