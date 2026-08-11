Broncos Camp Observations: Denver continues 'extremely important' situational work on Day 10

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With Denver's first preseason game on the horizon, Day 10 of training camp continued to feature situational work.

Head Coach Sean Payton was asked following Tuesday's practice about how emphasizing situational work has impacted Denver's ability to secure wins in close games over the last two seasons, and he continued to underscore the benefit of simulating different game-like scenarios.

"Someone is defending a win or trying to win, and it's a one-score game," Payton described following Tuesday's practice. "Within the framework of that drill, there's so many things that can come up. … I think it's extremely important that [the players] can react very quickly and know exactly what we're talking about."

Tuesday's practice ended with two situational periods, with the first period simulating an end-of-game scenario. Trailing by six points, quarterback Bo Nix and Denver's offense began a drive near midfield with just over a minute remaining. Nix completed passes to wide receiver Troy Franklin, running back RJ Harvey, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Evan Engram, but the defense was able to keep Nix and Co. out of the end zone on fourth down.

"I think the after-practice report is important to look at it," Payton said. "There's a completion of six yards, but 14 seconds. All of those things are discussed. That's why we're doing them."

During the second run of the drill, quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a pair of completions to wide receiver Dane Key before finding wide receiver Kolbe Katsis for a 25-yard touchdown on fourth down.

"It's knowing how to react," Payton said. "And then knowing how to react defensively, what they're thinking. Offensively, what we're thinking. Each day, when we present those, we try to get two or three of them. You want to get to a point where they know it cold. And the challenge is it might be seven weeks, eight weeks before you hit one of them. But, you've got to keep practicing. We covered a lot of that today."

The final situational period featured an end-of-half scenario with the offense facing a second down from the 12-yard line and 11 seconds remaining. The defense came up with a stop during the first set of reps, but quarterback Jarrett Stidham successfully found the end zone during the second set. Stidham delivered a touchdown pass to tight end Lucas Krull, who leapt up in the air to make the grab.

"Really just understanding that very end of the first half with 11 seconds, we have a [chance to kick a] field goal, but we're going to try to get a couple plays either [to the] end zone or out of bounds," Payton said. "The thing we can't do is take a sack or have the ball stopped in play; the half is going to end. So, we have to realize we've got [a chance to score] three points and then defensively, what are the type throws you're going to get. … Defensively, we get something from that. Offensively, we do as well."

QUICK HITS

… Wide receiver Pat Bryant made another impressive play on Tuesday, hauling in a touchdown pass from quarterback Bo Nix during the first team period of the day. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto — who was asked Tuesday about which offensive players have stood out during training camp — spoke highly of Bryant's play.

"He's making amazing play after amazing play every day he's out here," Bonitto said. "Just his route running and all the things he does for the offense, he's going to be a player for sure."

… Cornerback Riley Moss had two strong pass breakups during team periods throughout practice.

… Center Michael Deiter left practice with an injury on Tuesday. When asked about the injury and the center position, Payton said the team would work through the situation.