'We're going to do everything it takes': Owner & CEO Greg Penner details ownership's commitment to winning, championship expectations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos settle into the brand-new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and look ahead toward building a new stadium, Owner & CEO Greg Penner expressed a clear reason for providing top-of-the-line resources for the organization.

"Whether it's this facility [or] a new stadium, we're trying to raise the expectations," Penner said Tuesday, "and our expectation is we want to win championships."

Since acquiring the Broncos, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has invested significantly in upgrading Empower Field at Mile High, building the new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and beginning the process of building a new stadium at the preferred site of Burnham Yard.

Whether by replacing the stadium grass to ensure player safety or providing state-of-the art facilities designed with player performance in mind, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group's focus has been on preparing the team to be successful.

"We're going to do everything it takes and provide the resources that are necessary to do it," Penner said.

As he looks ahead to the 2026 season, Penner said he again feels like the team has made strides compared to previous years.

"I'm excited," Penner said. "I feel like each season we come in and we're more prepared, and a better roster, and a more complete coaching staff and all the pieces are there since the first season. That's how I feel about it now. We can't wait to get out there. We have all the pieces, and we have the right culture. And again, we're providing the right resources. You always need a little bit of luck, and you just have to go out and perform."

Asked about how he would define success, Penner said the team's goal is to "compete for championships every year" — and that's no different as the team enters the upcoming season.

"If we put ourselves in that position, I think we're going to be successful and we're going to win Super Bowls," Penner said.

A FOCUS ON 2031

The Broncos' path toward building a new stadium continues, and Penner reiterated Tuesday that the team is still targeting opening a new privately financed stadium at the preferred site of Burnham Yard in 2031.

"Our focus is squarely on the 2031 opening and trying to get that done, but it's not going to be easy," Penner said.

Echoing his sentiment from the NFL Annual Meeting earlier this year, Penner acknowledged the aggressive timeline and said the Broncos "can't do it by ourselves."

He also noted that while he and the team have closely followed the developments of other NFL stadium projects, the Broncos' focus remains on their own process.

"We follow what everybody's doing," Penner said. "Obviously, Buffalo just opened unofficially with a stadium there, and the new renderings from these other folks. I think it's really exciting. There's a lot of new projects in the league. I think it's really good for the NFL and our fans overall. We're always closely watching what others are doing, but we're really focused on our project here and getting that right."

Penner emphasized that last point, noting that the Broncos want to ensure they have "most, if not all, of your ducks lined up" before commencing the project at the preferred site of Burnham Yard.