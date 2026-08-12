Broncos announce 2026 uniform schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the 2026 regular season approaches, the Broncos have shared their uniform schedule.

The Broncos announced the jerseys they will wear for each of their 17 games in the regular season. The team will reveal the corresponding pant and sock colors ahead of each week's game.

Denver previously announced its four alternate games, as the Broncos will wear their throwback jerseys and Midnight Navy jerseys across four of their home matchups. The Broncos will wear their Orange Crush-inspired throwback jerseys in Week 6 against the Seahawks and Week 18 against the Chargers, while they will wear the Midnight Navy jerseys in Week 3 vs. the Rams and Week 16 vs. the Bills.