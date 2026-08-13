Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys, Sunset Orange pants in preseason opener vs. Falcons

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are debuting a new uniform combination to open the 2026 preseason.
In Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons, Denver will wear its Summit White jerseys with Sunset Orange pants and Midnight Navy socks.
The Broncos have not previously worn this uniform combination. Denver has worn its white jerseys with orange pants on four prior occasions, but the team paired the combo with either white socks or orange socks.
Denver will wear its navy metallic satin helmets with the uniform combination.
Including Friday's game, the Broncos will have worn Summit White jerseys in all seven preseason games since the introduction of the Mile High Collection.
The Broncos will face the Falcons on Friday at 5 p.m. MT on 9NEWS.