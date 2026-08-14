Game preview: Broncos' starters to see action, rookies poised for debut vs. Falcons

ATLANTA — Broncos football is back.

Denver will return to the field on Friday night, as the team travels to Atlanta to kick off its preseason slate with a matchup against the Falcons.

And as preparation for the regular season continues, Head Coach Sean Payton — who has posted a 7-2 record in preseason competition during his tenure in Denver — has continued to speak about the importance of preseason reps both from an evaluation and acclimation perspective.

"You're trying to win, you're trying to win everything," Payton said on Wednesday. "I just believe in that. You're trying to build something where everything's competitive, everything matters."

Here are three questions that will be answered in Denver's first preseason game.

HOW CAN THE BRONCOS' STARTERS MAXIMIZE THEIR REPS?

Payton shared Wednesday that the team's starters are expected to play about 15 snaps in Friday's game, and he continued to stress that he believes in the value of preseason reps.

It's a message that has resonated with several players, including tackle Mike McGlinchey, who described preseason games as a "dress rehearsal" for regular-season competition.

"I think it's huge," McGlinchey said of returning to live-game action. "… You go through the full routine. You go through your full prep. It's an opportunity for us to put our uniform on and play live football, and you don't get those opportunities [outside of a game]. ... You do a little bit out here, but it doesn't feel quite the same when guys aren't going to the ground or the play's not live. So, it's an exciting [opportunity] for us. We're excited to get going to Atlanta and hit the ground running."

Payton did say that several players recovering from injuries will remain in Denver. But for those who will travel and see game action, maximizing time on the field will be critical.

"I think it's hard to replicate it, and every year everyone talks about it," Payton said. "You have to build a callus; I just believe that."

On Friday, Denver's starters will have the opportunity to begin that process.

WHAT CAN QUARTERBACKS JARRETT STIDHAM AND SAM EHLINGER SHOW?

While the majority of Denver's starting unit will play Friday, Bo Nix will wait to make his preseason debut until next week against the Packers. With Nix traveling to Atlanta but not taking the field, Payton said quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger will share Friday's workload.

"They're doing well," Payton said of the two quarterbacks. "They're going to play a half each. Again, I've said this, they're focused on their best stuff, and they're competing against the 31 other quarterbacks, no different than the other positions. So, it's a great room. Those guys get along well. It'll be good to get them some real game experience and see how they're doing."

As Stidham enters his fourth season in Denver , and Ehlinger begins his second, Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb said both players "have been great" during their time with the team and throughout training camp.

"[Stidham's] spotted play for us very well," Webb said Saturday. "I think Sam has grown tremendously from last year to this year. We're really fortunate to have three really good quarterbacks. Not every organization can say that. We can, and we trust all three if they had to play. I'm really looking forward to those guys in the preseason."

With Falcons' head coach Kevin Stefanski sharing that some Falcons starters are also expected to see action on Friday, Denver's quarterbacks will have a prime opportunity to showcase their skill sets.

HOW WILL DENVER'S ROOKIES PERFORM IN THEIR FIRST GAME ACTION?

With 11 official training camp practices now in the books, Friday will provide the first opportunity for Denver's rookies to flash their potential in a game setting.

Several members of the Broncos' 2026 draft class have made standout plays throughout camp, including running back Jonah Coleman, whom Payton described as one of the "pleasant surprises" of the summer. In addition to Coleman, offensive lineman Kage Casey will also have an opportunity to maximize his first live reps.

"I think I'm looking forward to everyone getting the rhythm," Webb said of the game. "Our staff, our players, in and out of the huddle. We'll learn something every game, every drive."

Defensively, Broncos fans should get their first look at Denver's first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft: defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim. In addition to Onyedim, this year's Mr. Irrelevant — inside linebacker Red Murdock — is set to make his debut. Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph spoke highly on Saturday of the growth Murdock has made during training camp, and the rookie has flashed the big-play ability that defined his college career.

Along with Denver's 2026 draft class, several undrafted rookies will have an opportunity to distinguish themselves as the Broncos face their first opponent.