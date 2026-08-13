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Broncos sign C Lecitus Smith

Aug 13, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their offensive line.

Denver signed center Lecitus Smith, the team announced Thursday.

The Broncos placed center Michael Deiter on injured reserve in a corresponding move, which will end his 2026 season.

Smith was a sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in 10 games for the team during his rookie season. The Virginia Tech product spent the 2025 season on Green Bay's practice squad and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in his one game appearance for the Packers. Smith also appeared in eight games for the New England Patriots during the 2024 season.

Deiter, an eighth-year player, suffered a quad injury during Tuesday's practice, according to Head Coach Sean Payton. Deiter was signed to the Broncos practice squad in January before the team signed him to a future contract at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

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