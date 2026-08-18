Broncos Camp Observations: Defense makes plays as intensity ramps up on Day 13

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 13 of Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford, intensity ramped us as pads came on for the first time since the team's preseason win over the Falcons.

In a back-and-forth, physical session, the offense and defense each made their share of plays. But during the final team period of the day, it was Denver's defense that made a statement.

"It's been competitive all camp," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said following practice. "Offense wins, defense wins. Guys are getting guys better."

During the situational period, Denver's offense was tasked with beginning a drive on its own 36-yard line, trailing by eight points with 1:19 to play in the fourth quarter. The Broncos' defense, however, made the plays it needed to in order to prevent the offense from securing a first down.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian all broke up passes, and the drive ended when the Broncos' offense was unable to convert a fourth-down attempt.

When asked about facing Denver's talented pass rushers and defensive backs — and specifically outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and Surtain — quarterback Bo Nix said the elite competition only helps the offense elevate its game.

"It's great because [Surtain and Bonitto are] the best of the best," Nix said. "… [The] receivers, it makes them better because they have to confront the challenge. [Surtain] and [cornerback] Riley [Moss] do a great job with 'J-Mac' [McMillian]. Pretty much everything looks like man with our defense, and so everything's matched and our guys have to get separation, and our guys are constantly having to get open. I think the more you do that, the more reps you get having to go against the best, the better you're going to be."

Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb also acknowledged the benefit of the back-and-forth battles.

"I'm very thankful and blessed to have that," Webb said of facing Joseph and Denver's defense. "Because, I might have a call that I think has a chance to work [and] it doesn't. But I know Vance is going to give us the toughest look, whether that be scheme, or player wise. We've got a lot of good players on defense and that whole staff has done a great job since Year 1, growing to where they are now. And the consistency the last three years being a great defense has been awesome."

WIDE RECEIVER JAYLEN WADDLE MAKES PLAYS IN RETURN

After missing some days of practice earlier this month with what Head Coach Sean Payton described as a strain, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has made an immediate impact in his return to the practice field this week.

During the first team period of the day, quarterback Bo Nix hit Waddle in stride for what would have been at least a 20-yard gain under game conditions.

"It's been great," Nix said Tuesday of continuing to work with Waddle. "He's an elite player, and he makes our room better. With him out there on the field, just again, [it] adds a different level of explosiveness and just allows other guys to be better."

When asked about Nix and Waddle's developing chemistry, Webb specifically pointed to the time the duo spent working out together during the offseason as a beneficial part of the process.

"I think the one thing that sticks out is the summer workout they had in Austin as well," Webb said. "There's been a ton of communication. We meet as a skill group every day, so we're kind of all on the same page. … We're on the same page communication wise. Timing wise, that guy's going to be open. We're going to throw it to him."

QUICK HITS

… Wide receiver Courtland Sutton continued to show off his playmaking ability on Tuesday. During red-zone work, Sutton found himself wide open in the end zone and hauled in a touchdown pass from Nix. He also made an athletic sideline grab on a jump ball from No. 10 later in practice.

… Wide receiver Troy Franklin had a productive day on Tuesday, catching multiple passes from each of Denver's quarterbacks.