OLB Que Robinson feels 'more decisive,' eager to take advantage of opportunities in Year 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Que Robinson believes in himself as a player.
The second-year outside linebacker has confidence in his own ability and in the impact he can make for the Broncos.
That doesn't mean, though, that it's not also valuable for that belief to be shared externally. And when the words come from your defensive coordinator, they hold a certain weight.
"After the season, watching the cut-ups, when Que played, he played really well," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said in June. "He looked like a guy who can be a future starter for us. It's our job to keep improving with Que and get him more reps. Last year, he didn't dress a lot of games. He dressed a handful of games. When he did dress, he played well for [Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren] Rizzi and for me. Obviously, it's a year later, and he's ready for the next step in terms of playing more defensive snaps and playing more [special] teams snaps."
As Robinson grinds through his second training camp and eyes Year 2, he acknowledged he "needed that" encouragement from Joseph and that he's determined to prove his coach correct.
"It says a lot when a coach takes his time out to say stuff like that," Robinson said in early August. "I think on my part, I've just got to prove him right. When a coach believes in you and he tries to give you an opportunity, you've got to take advantage of it — and I'm going to try to take advantage of every opportunity this season."
The 2025 fourth-round pick played six regular-season games as a rookie, playing 34 percent of the team's defensive snaps and 56 percent of the special teams snaps in the games in which he appeared. He posted 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a half-sack in that action. Robinson also made an impact play in the AFC Championship Game, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter to record a 9-yard loss.
Joseph has spoken in training camp about finding ways to get Robinson on the field more in 2026 to make those sorts of plays, and the Alabama product believe he's poised to capitalize on those opportunities.
"I'm able to play a little bit more decisive now since I had a year," Robinson said. "... I'm a little bit more decisive when I'm doing things now. I think that's what's causing me to be the best version of me right now."
Robinson said his older teammates pointed out times when he was too timid as a rookie, "trying to basically just over-read everything instead of just playing." That, Robinson said, is no longer the case — and it's led to the decisiveness he referenced.
"Que is obviously a very talented guy," outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said in mid-August. "He's showing out every day in practice. He has all the tools, and whenever he sets his mind to it, nobody can block him. He's been playing really well right now, and I'm excited especially to see these next couple of games what he does out there. I know he's going to put on a show for sure."
The second-year edge rusher doesn't have to look far for what's possible in a player's second season. After recording 1.5 sacks as a rookie, Bonitto exploded for eight sacks in his second campaign. Robinson, though, deflected the potential comparison when presented with it in a recent interview. He isn't looking for comparisons or projections. Instead, he's focused on continuing to be that best version of himself.
"We have this mindset of no matter who's in there, we've got to do our job, do our one-eleventh," Robinson said. "Whether it's on special teams or defense. I think the main part is just doing what I'm doing and doing it to the best of my ability. That's my main focus. Whenever those opportunities may arise, regardless of if it's like last season or not, I'm here for every opportunity."
For while Robinson believes in his ability to make plays, his desire for team success outweighs any personal goals.
"The most important part is that I love to win," Robinson said. "Whatever the coach or the coaches may need me to do, I'm willing to do that. If the coaches ask me to be on special teams and get the majority of my reps there, I'm going to do that. I'm willing to play my heart out.
"That's what's driving me right now. I just love to win."