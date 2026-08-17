OLB Que Robinson feels 'more decisive,' eager to take advantage of opportunities in Year 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Que Robinson believes in himself as a player.

The second-year outside linebacker has confidence in his own ability and in the impact he can make for the Broncos.

That doesn't mean, though, that it's not also valuable for that belief to be shared externally. And when the words come from your defensive coordinator, they hold a certain weight.

"After the season, watching the cut-ups, when Que played, he played really well," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said in June. "He looked like a guy who can be a future starter for us. It's our job to keep improving with Que and get him more reps. Last year, he didn't dress a lot of games. He dressed a handful of games. When he did dress, he played well for [Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren] Rizzi and for me. Obviously, it's a year later, and he's ready for the next step in terms of playing more defensive snaps and playing more [special] teams snaps."

As Robinson grinds through his second training camp and eyes Year 2, he acknowledged he "needed that" encouragement from Joseph and that he's determined to prove his coach correct.

"It says a lot when a coach takes his time out to say stuff like that," Robinson said in early August. "I think on my part, I've just got to prove him right. When a coach believes in you and he tries to give you an opportunity, you've got to take advantage of it — and I'm going to try to take advantage of every opportunity this season."

The 2025 fourth-round pick played six regular-season games as a rookie, playing 34 percent of the team's defensive snaps and 56 percent of the special teams snaps in the games in which he appeared. He posted 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a half-sack in that action. Robinson also made an impact play in the AFC Championship Game, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter to record a 9-yard loss.

Joseph has spoken in training camp about finding ways to get Robinson on the field more in 2026 to make those sorts of plays, and the Alabama product believe he's poised to capitalize on those opportunities.