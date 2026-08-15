3 things to know from the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons

ATLANTA — The Broncos' preseason win streak continues on.

Denver earned a 27-7 win on Friday over Atlanta to push its NFL-best active preseason streak to eight games, and the Broncos thrived in several areas to earn the win.

"When we're playing, regardless of who's out there, we are trying to win," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "It's eight [in a row] now in the preseason, but I think it's important."

The Broncos scored a touchdown on their opening drive, allowed just one first down in the first quarter, forced a pair of first-half takeaways that led directly to 14 points and won at the line of scrimmage.

"There's a standard and a culture, and when we go on the field, we expect to win," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "That's how we handle our business. … You want guys that want to be winners all the time."

Here, then, are three things to know about how the Broncos kept their winning ways going in an opening preseason victory:

THE BRONCOS' RUN GAME GOT GOING

The Broncos made chunk plays through the air and picked off a pair of passes defensively, but it sure felt like they won on the ground on Friday. Denver rushed for 162 yards as a team — averaging 4.2 yards per carry — and held the Falcons to 59 total yards and 2.6 yards per carry.

The ground game success started early, as Denver accrued 45 rushing yards in the first quarter and 94 by the end of the first half. Atlanta, meanwhile, rushed for 6 yards and 35 yards during those respective time frames.

"I was pleased with that," Payton said of the running game. "I thought the runners played well, and I thought we blocked them pretty well. It's kind of a heavy front. They'll play some base like we'll see. All those guys. I know we had one fumble, but those guys ran hard."

Rookie Jonah Coleman provided one of the highlights of the night, running through contact and spinning for a 13-yard gain in the first quarter. Coleman finished with four carries for 24 yards, averaging six yards per rush.

"Just what we've been seeing, right?" Payton said of Coleman. "And then you see enough of it, and you're like, 'All right.' … Look, he's had a good camp. I liked his balance coming out of some of the tackles. I thought overall that group had a good night."

THE OFFENSIVE OPERATION WAS SMOOTH

Davis Webb called plays for the first time as the Broncos' offensive coordinator, and Payton said the offensive operation looked "smooth" against Atlanta.

"Maybe there was a play or two we got down to three seconds, but the subs were good," Payton said. "Davis was on point. I thought the Qs [quarterbacks] did a good job in and out of the huddle."

Jarrett Stidham started the game and led the Broncos on a six-play, 69-yard drive that included a 40-yard pass to Courtland Sutton.

"I thought he played well," Payton said of Stidham. "I thought he did a good job in the pocket. Good throw and catch certainly in that coverage look. Courtland, it's one of the things he does well."

Stidham finished his half of action 9-of-15 for 131 yards, a touchdown and a 110.7 passer rating as he guided the offense to 17 first-half points. The veteran player credited Webb, saying he's "going to be a really good play-caller for a long time."

Ehlinger, meanwhile, finished 10-of-14 for 67 yards and a 81.5 passer rating as he guided the team in the second half.

Added Ehlinger on Webb: "He did a great job tonight, a great feel for offensive football."

Payton said Webb's focus on Friday was on "having his best night tonight," not worrying about what the team is putting on tape ahead of Week 1.