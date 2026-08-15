 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

3 things to know from the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons

Aug 14, 2026 at 11:07 PM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ATLANTA — The Broncos' preseason win streak continues on.

Denver earned a 27-7 win on Friday over Atlanta to push its NFL-best active preseason streak to eight games, and the Broncos thrived in several areas to earn the win.

"When we're playing, regardless of who's out there, we are trying to win," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "It's eight [in a row] now in the preseason, but I think it's important."

The Broncos scored a touchdown on their opening drive, allowed just one first down in the first quarter, forced a pair of first-half takeaways that led directly to 14 points and won at the line of scrimmage.

"There's a standard and a culture, and when we go on the field, we expect to win," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "That's how we handle our business. … You want guys that want to be winners all the time."

Here, then, are three things to know about how the Broncos kept their winning ways going in an opening preseason victory:

THE BRONCOS' RUN GAME GOT GOING

The Broncos made chunk plays through the air and picked off a pair of passes defensively, but it sure felt like they won on the ground on Friday. Denver rushed for 162 yards as a team — averaging 4.2 yards per carry — and held the Falcons to 59 total yards and 2.6 yards per carry.

The ground game success started early, as Denver accrued 45 rushing yards in the first quarter and 94 by the end of the first half. Atlanta, meanwhile, rushed for 6 yards and 35 yards during those respective time frames.

"I was pleased with that," Payton said of the running game. "I thought the runners played well, and I thought we blocked them pretty well. It's kind of a heavy front. They'll play some base like we'll see. All those guys. I know we had one fumble, but those guys ran hard."

Rookie Jonah Coleman provided one of the highlights of the night, running through contact and spinning for a 13-yard gain in the first quarter. Coleman finished with four carries for 24 yards, averaging six yards per rush.

"Just what we've been seeing, right?" Payton said of Coleman. "And then you see enough of it, and you're like, 'All right.' … Look, he's had a good camp. I liked his balance coming out of some of the tackles. I thought overall that group had a good night."

THE OFFENSIVE OPERATION WAS SMOOTH

Davis Webb called plays for the first time as the Broncos' offensive coordinator, and Payton said the offensive operation looked "smooth" against Atlanta.

"Maybe there was a play or two we got down to three seconds, but the subs were good," Payton said. "Davis was on point. I thought the Qs [quarterbacks] did a good job in and out of the huddle."

Jarrett Stidham started the game and led the Broncos on a six-play, 69-yard drive that included a 40-yard pass to Courtland Sutton.

"I thought he played well," Payton said of Stidham. "I thought he did a good job in the pocket. Good throw and catch certainly in that coverage look. Courtland, it's one of the things he does well."

Stidham finished his half of action 9-of-15 for 131 yards, a touchdown and a 110.7 passer rating as he guided the offense to 17 first-half points. The veteran player credited Webb, saying he's "going to be a really good play-caller for a long time."

Ehlinger, meanwhile, finished 10-of-14 for 67 yards and a 81.5 passer rating as he guided the team in the second half.

Added Ehlinger on Webb: "He did a great job tonight, a great feel for offensive football."

Payton said Webb's focus on Friday was on "having his best night tonight," not worrying about what the team is putting on tape ahead of Week 1.

"He's thinking about, 'Man, getting that confidence going with the group and the run game and the play action,'" Payton said.

DENVER REAPED THE REWARDS OF ITS TAKEAWAY FOCUS AT CAMP

Dating back to the end of last season, the Broncos have spoken about the need to force more turnovers.

They emphasized it during training camp, and on Friday, the work paid dividends.

Riley Moss picked off a pass early in the second quarter that led to a touchdown, and Karene Reid later deflected a Cooper Rush pass into the air near the goal line that Jahdae Barron hauled in and raced 97 yards for a score.

"Need more of those," Moss said. "It's a good start, but that's the goal for our room is to come down with the ball a lot more this year."

Payton pointed to the increased odds of winning when scoring on defense, but he also noted there was room to be even better.

"We had a chance for two or three more," Payton said. "... I think there's some things we can be better at. That was encouraging. I don't know that we forced any fumbles. I'll have to look. But I like the energy we played with."

Related Content

news

'It's just something to build on': CBs Jahdae Barron and Riley Moss lead Denver's defense in 27-7 preseason win over Falcons

"Obviously, when you score on defense and you just look at those statistics, it's a high win percentage," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "We still had a chance for two or three more. … I think there's some things we can be better at."

news

LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons

The Broncos will kick off their preseason slate against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Game preview: Broncos' starters to see action, rookies poised for debut vs. Falcons

"I think it's hard to replicate it, and every year everyone talks about it," Head Coach Sean Payton said of preseason competition. "You have to build a callus; I just believe that."

news

Broncos sign C Lecitus Smith

Denver has added a player to its offensive line.

news

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 preseason game

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

news

Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys, Sunset Orange pants in preseason opener vs. Falcons

The Broncos are debuting a new uniform combination to open the 2026 preseason.

news

President Damani Leech shares updates on Broncos' plan for Burnham Yard, including new visuals showcasing parking & tailgating in stadium-anchored development

"As many people as we can meet with to try to listen and understand, we've tried to do that," Leech said. "And we'll continue to do that for the next several months and years through the end of this project."

news

Broncos' starters expected to play 15 snaps vs. Falcons; QB Bo Nix to make preseason debut vs. Packers

"If we were playing a game, I would say he would play and probably — you'd have to ask him — but I would say [be] 100 percent," Payton said of Nix.

news

Broncos announce 2026 uniform schedule

The Broncos announced the jerseys they will wear for each of their 17 games in the regular season.

news

Broncos to wear Midnight Navy alternate jerseys in marquee games vs. Rams, Bills

The Broncos are 2-0 in their Midnight Navy jerseys since the introduction of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.

news

'We're going to do everything it takes': Owner & CEO Greg Penner details ownership's commitment to winning, championship expectations

"Whether it's this facility [or] a new stadium, we're trying to raise the expectations," Penner said Tuesday, "and our expectation is we want to win championships."

Advertising