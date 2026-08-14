LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 14, 2026 at 04:56 PM
"I think it's hard to replicate it, and every year everyone talks about it," Head Coach Sean Payton said of preseason competition. "You have to build a callus; I just believe that."
How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
The Broncos are debuting a new uniform combination to open the 2026 preseason.
"As many people as we can meet with to try to listen and understand, we've tried to do that," Leech said. "And we'll continue to do that for the next several months and years through the end of this project."
"If we were playing a game, I would say he would play and probably — you'd have to ask him — but I would say [be] 100 percent," Payton said of Nix.
The Broncos announced the jerseys they will wear for each of their 17 games in the regular season.
The Broncos are 2-0 in their Midnight Navy jerseys since the introduction of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.
"Whether it's this facility [or] a new stadium, we're trying to raise the expectations," Penner said Tuesday, "and our expectation is we want to win championships."
"Defensively, we get something from that," Head Coach Sean Payton said of situational periods. "Offensively, we do as well."