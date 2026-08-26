Broncos Notebook: DC Vance Joseph emphasizes importance of upholding high defensive standard in 2026

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph, it doesn't matter where a game is being played, when it's being played or what the stakes are.

When the Broncos' defense takes the field, there are clear expectations to be met.

"When we play, [there's] a standard," Joseph said Tuesday when asked to reflect on Denver's second preseason game. "And I want to see that all the time."

Joseph acknowledged that he was "disappointed in how we came out" during the Broncos' preseason loss to the Packers on Friday, saying the unit could have done a better job of showcasing the high defensive standard that the team has worked tirelessly to establish over the course of the last few seasons. Several players have described that standard in detail throughout the offseason, noting that it is characterized by speed, physicality and consistency.

That standard, though, is also defined by correcting mistakes and responding — two things that will be important as the Broncos now look ahead to the team's final preseason game and regular-season slate.

And as Joseph described on Tuesday, applying lessons learned and showing resolve during a long and difficult training camp can also be a good measuring stick ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. As the Broncos enter 2026 with championship aspirations, persevering through difficult stretches and finding a way to continue to play at a high level could go a long way for those aiming to secure various positions on the roster.

"Obviously we're competing every day, and guys are fighting for roster spots," Joseph said. "Guys are fighting to be starters or important backup roles. Every day. It's been a long camp. It should be long; it should be hard. That's part of the evaluation, if guys can continue to push through when things get hard. It's a long season. We have aspirations to play a long time, so that's part of the evaluation, to see who can maintain consistency for a long period of time."

'THEYRE THE STRENGTH OF OUR OFFENSE'

In the eyes of Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb, Denver's offensive line is a bit of an anomaly.

"I've never been around somewhere that's been — about to be — four years straight of basically the same offensive line," Webb said Tuesday. "It's such a blessing because they're good dudes, they're coached well, they're nasty, they take things personal. We're just very blessed in all of our rooms that the offensive line's been the most stationary. They're the strength of our offense."

Webb shared that Denver's offensive line will be aiming for more consistency in the run game in 2026, but that "pass-block wise, they've been pretty consistent over the last few years."

There were glimpses of that consistency on Friday when quarterback Bo Nix took the field for his first preseason action and was able to lead a pair of efficient scoring drives.

"I thought he did a really good job," Webb said of Nix's preseason debut. "Like we kind of talked about, getting back to those feels. He handled that really well. He was really efficient, a good communicator in the huddle, in and out, was accurate with the football."

As Nix prepares for regular-season action, Webb indicated that the highly-coveted continuity on Denver's offensive line could allow the signal-caller to elevate his game even further in 2026.

RIZZI SPEAKS ON RETURNER DEPTH

Following Denver's preseason win over the Falcons, Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren Rizzi spoke about how a trio of Denver's young returners — defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. and wide receivers Kolbe Katsis and Cameron Ross — flashed during the Broncos' preseason win over the Falcons.

On Tuesday, Rizzi reiterated that message, adding that the depth at the position is encouraging as the Broncos look ahead to roster decisions and continue to prepare for regular-season competition.

"I think all three of those newer, younger guys have all shown flashes," Rizzi said. "… I think all of those guys have shown promise. I think it's one thing we lacked a little bit last year, was just some depth in that area. So, whether it's on the team or on the practice squad, or what have you, I think that we have some options there. Maybe a little bit more options than we had last year."

Rizzi also spoke about the importance of preseason reps for a number of players aiming to carve out their roles. With one final preseason game on the horizon, several contributors will look to make their mark one final time against the Vikings on Friday.