CB Pat Surtain II voted No. 10 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive year, cornerback Pat Surtain II has earned a spot among the top 10 players in the NFL.

Surtain was named the No. 10 player on the 2026 NFL Top 100 list, the NFL announced Monday.

The Broncos' All-Pro cornerback also earned the No. 10 spot on the 2025 NFL Top 100. He has made the list in each of the last four years, which is tied for the second-longest streak in team history and also tied for the second most selections by a Broncos player since the list began in 2011.

Surtain joins Von Miller and Peyton Manning as the only Broncos with multiple Top 10 selections.

The Alabama product added his fourth career Pro Bowl selection and was named a second-team All-Pro as he recorded 12 passes defensed, one interception and 47 tackles in 14 games in 2025.

Surtain was the third-ranked defensive player on this year's list, behind only Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.