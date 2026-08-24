 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

CB Pat Surtain II voted No. 10 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

Aug 24, 2026 at 08:48 AM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

NFL_Top_100_Surtain_Wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive year, cornerback Pat Surtain II has earned a spot among the top 10 players in the NFL.

Surtain was named the No. 10 player on the 2026 NFL Top 100 list, the NFL announced Monday.

The Broncos' All-Pro cornerback also earned the No. 10 spot on the 2025 NFL Top 100. He has made the list in each of the last four years, which is tied for the second-longest streak in team history and also tied for the second most selections by a Broncos player since the list began in 2011.

Surtain joins Von Miller and Peyton Manning as the only Broncos with multiple Top 10 selections.

The Alabama product added his fourth career Pro Bowl selection and was named a  second-team All-Pro as he recorded 12 passes defensed, one interception and 47 tackles in 14 games in 2025.

Surtain was the third-ranked defensive player on this year's list, behind only Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.

Surtain joins Zach Allen (No. 73), Courtland Sutton (No. 68), Bo Nix (No. 59), Garett Bolles (No. 42) and Nik Bonitto (No. 32) on the 2026 NFL Top 100. The Broncos' six selections are their most to the list since 2016.

Related Content

news

'I'm still chopping wood': How RB Jonah Coleman's internal 'want to' and guidance from a Broncos veteran are helping him adjust to the NFL

"I've still got a long way to go," Coleman said. "I'm still in my first year, so just still being a sponge and still being able to grow and know the areas that I want to grow in. I had one good preseason game, but I'm still chopping wood and trying to be the best teammate I can be."

news

3 things to know from Broncos' preseason game against the Packers

"You can't not pay attention to these games, these scrimmages, these important steps towards the start of the regular season," Head Coach Sean Payton said.

news

'It was like riding a bike': Broncos QB Bo Nix throws touchdown, leads pair of scoring drives in return to game action vs. Packers

The third-year quarterback led the Broncos to scores on each of his two possessions, and he completed 6-of-9 passes for 76 yards, a touchdown and a 129.9 passer rating.

news

LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

The Broncos will continue their preseason slate against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Game preview: QB Bo Nix set to make preseason debut vs. Packers

"It's always a blast to play at home," quarterback Bo Nix said Tuesday. "It's great to get in front of our fans. It'll be fun to get out there for the first time this year, put the pads on and go out there and play a game."

news

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 preseason game

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.

news

Broncos sign S Taylor Rapp

A veteran defender has joined the Broncos' roster.

news

Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys, pants vs. Packers in preseason home opener

The Broncos will be back in a familiar uniform combination against Green Bay.

news

Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week: Blaine Voth – Berthoud

Coach Voth and the Spartans started their inaugural flag football season on a winning note.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: WR Jaylen Waddle, Broncos show explosive-play potential on Day 14

"It's a unique skill set, knowing that he has the ability to make a big play in one snap," cornerback Pat Surtain II said of Waddle.

news

'It'll be good to get some work in': Broncos QB Bo Nix eager to return to game action as home preseason opener nears

"It's always a blast to play at home," Nix said. "It's great to get in front of our fans."

Advertising