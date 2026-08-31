 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos sign 17 players to practice squad

Aug 31, 2026 at 01:47 PM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

260831_Psquad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A day after setting their initial 53-man roster, the Broncos have assembled their practice squad.

Denver signed outside linebacker David Agoha, cornerback Brent Austin, wide receiver Michael Bandy, long snapper Luke Basso, long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, cornerback Sean Fresch Jr., wide receiver Kolbe Katsis, wide receiver Dane Key, tight end Lucas Krull, tackle Tyler Miller, inside linebacker Red Murdock, guard Gavin Ortega, fullback Adam Prentice, running back Cody Schrader, safety Miles Scott, guard Calvin Throckmorton and outside linebacker Johnny Walker Jr.

Agoha signed with the Broncos as an International Practice Player, which allows the Broncos' practice squad to consist of an additional player. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound player competed with the Titans earlier this summer and has also previously spent time with the Raiders. Agoha initially entered the NFL through the International Player Pathway Program in 2023.

Austin, Bandy, Basso, Fresch, Katsis, Key, Miller, Murdock, Ortega, Schrader, Scott and Walker signed with the Broncos' practice squad after clearing waivers. As vested veterans, Fraboni, Krull, Prentice and Throckmorton were not required to pass through waivers. The aforementioned 16 players all competed with the Broncos during the offseason.

General Manager George Paton said Sunday that Fraboni and Prentice's presence on the practice squad rather than the active roster "gives us flexibility" and is "part of … the roster management." Scott and Murdock were both 2026 seventh-round picks of Denver's who will remain with the Broncos.

Related Content

news

Denver Broncos Foundation, Colorado Department of Education and Attendance Works launch Denver Broncos Attendance Network

The initiative is a learning network, comprised of 53 schools from thirteen districts and two BOCES, for school leaders focused on improving student attendance.

news

'We're pleased with what transpired in the last 24 hours': HC Sean Payton offers insight into roster moves after Broncos set initial 53-man roster, practice squad

The foundation of the Broncos' 2026 roster is in place — and Payton and Co. like how the last day has unfolded.

news

'Every week is about getting better': 2 weeks from 2026 season opener, Broncos focus on intentional preparation

"You really focus on the process leading up to the game," Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday. "… Our players will know the significance of the first game, and I think it's about the process and the details."

news

'This was a tough roster to make': GM George Paton reflects on the strength of Broncos' initial 53-man roster

"It's a puzzle," General Manager George Paton said Sunday. "It's ongoing."

news

First look at the Broncos' 2026 initial 53-man roster

The Broncos' initial 53 is here.

news

Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player roster limit

The Broncos made the series of moves ahead of Sunday's 4 p.m. MT deadline.

news

'Make us spin the chair': In preseason finale, Broncos put forth strong performance in 34-6 win over Vikings

"There are a number of guys that it's not as important for, but there are a number that it's the most important thing," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "Period."

news

LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Broncos will finish their preseason slate against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 preseason game

The Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. MT for their preseason finale.

news

Game preview: What to watch in Broncos' preseason finale vs. Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Bo Nix will likely not appear in Friday's game, but several players will aim to make their mark before the 53-man roster deadline on Sunday.

news

Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys, pants vs. Vikings in preseason finale

The Broncos will close the preseason in their all-white uniform combination.

Advertising