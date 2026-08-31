Broncos sign 17 players to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A day after setting their initial 53-man roster, the Broncos have assembled their practice squad.

Denver signed outside linebacker David Agoha, cornerback Brent Austin, wide receiver Michael Bandy, long snapper Luke Basso, long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, cornerback Sean Fresch Jr., wide receiver Kolbe Katsis, wide receiver Dane Key, tight end Lucas Krull, tackle Tyler Miller, inside linebacker Red Murdock, guard Gavin Ortega, fullback Adam Prentice, running back Cody Schrader, safety Miles Scott, guard Calvin Throckmorton and outside linebacker Johnny Walker Jr.

Agoha signed with the Broncos as an International Practice Player, which allows the Broncos' practice squad to consist of an additional player. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound player competed with the Titans earlier this summer and has also previously spent time with the Raiders. Agoha initially entered the NFL through the International Player Pathway Program in 2023.

Austin, Bandy, Basso, Fresch, Katsis, Key, Miller, Murdock, Ortega, Schrader, Scott and Walker signed with the Broncos' practice squad after clearing waivers. As vested veterans, Fraboni, Krull, Prentice and Throckmorton were not required to pass through waivers. The aforementioned 16 players all competed with the Broncos during the offseason.